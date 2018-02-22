Jenelle Evans & David Eason’s Reaction To ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing Revealed, Reports ‘The Ashley’

The past week has been full of drama for Jenelle & David.

Teen Mom 2 fans are still buzzing about the announcement that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been fired from the MTV reality series. The news was revealed on Tuesday night when the network released an official statement via social media. Now, sources are revealing what has been happening with Jenelle and David since the news broke.

According to a February 22 report by the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, insiders close to Jenelle Evans and David Eason reveal that MTV producers gave David a chance to save his reality TV gig and told him that he must apologize for the homophobic comments he made via Twitter on Monday night. However, Eason refused to make a public statement, revealing that he should not have to apologize for his beliefs.

Teen Mom 2 producers reportedly knew that action had to be taken and called David Eason to tell him that he would no longer be part of the reality series. Sources claim that Jenelle Evans was “shocked” by her husband being fired and immediately began to fear for her own job. The source claims that “everyone from MTV was freezing Jenelle out” after David was fired. Evans was said to be very worried when nobody would return her calls or texts. MTV reportedly set a meeting for Wednesday to discuss the future of Jenelle Evans appearing on the show going forward.

Sources on the Teen Mom 2 crew have also reportedly revealed that if Jenelle Evans does continue to appear on the series, that many members of the crew have stated that they do not want to go back to Jenelle’s home to film her segments for the show. However, Jenelle does have one ally in all of this.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s mother, Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jace, has allegedly been defending her to the network. This could be in part because if Jenelle were to be fired from the show, then Barbara would no longer appear on the series either.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG stars are reportedly worried that all the drama surrounding cast members, such as Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham, could lead to the shows being canceled. It seems that only time will tell what Jenelle’s fate will be after David’s firing.