Disneyland Building A Brand New ‘Tropical Hideaway’ In Adventureland

Taking the place of the old Aladdin's Oasis, this new hideaway actually sounds like a tropical paradise.

When heading into Disneyland Park, guests will now be able to do more than just sing about being welcome to a tropical hideaway. Soon, they’ll actually be able to go to one. Over in Adventureland, there is a location known as Aladdin’s Oasis which has sat in limbo for quite some time and been used for different things. But now, it is being transformed into a place where guests will be able to sit, relax, and even enjoy the company of some of the funniest people around.

Aladdin’s Oasis sits in the middle of Adventureland as you pass by Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room and before heading down “De-Nile” on the Jungle Cruise. It’s been there for decades and has most recently been the place for guests to meet and greet with Moana.

The Polynesian princess may end up being moved to a different area soon, though, as there are big changes coming for that corner of the park.

On Thursday, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the location formerly known as Aladdin’s Oasis would soon undergo a major change and transform into The Tropical Hideaway. If you thought the skippers on the Jungle Cruise were funny, you haven’t heard anything yet.

Calling all adventurers! The Tropical Hideaway will soon be ready for you to explore in Adventureland at @Disneyland park: https://t.co/HNswpLfupv. pic.twitter.com/lzrJPR3vNW — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 22, 2018

There isn’t a whole lot known about The Tropical Hideaway yet, but it looks awesome and certainly sounds as if it will be the place to be in Adventureland.

“This one-of-a-kind destination will be a popular rest stop for Adventureland locals and weary explorers alike. Guests will be able to rub elbows with their favorite skippers in an exotic traders’ market, featuring all of the sights, sounds and flavors of the tropics.”

Over on the other side of the park, Imagineers and construction crews are busy working on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It is going to be a huge expansion of the park and the version in California is set to open first in 2019 before the version at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but no clearer date is yet known.

Walt Disney World isn’t the only place that has a lot of projects happening and construction going on as expansions and changes are taking place out west too. Disneyland is hard at work on a number of new things for guests, and The Tropical Hideaway may be one of the most intriguing. It’s a bit shrouded in mystery at this time, but hopefully, more will be known soon.