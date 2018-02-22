‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Breaks Down In Front Of Cameras After Having Suicidal Thoughts, Reports ‘OK!’

The heartbreaking scene will air in next week's brand new episode.

The newest Teen Mom OG sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the show reveals the heartbreaking moment when Catelynn Lowell decided to check herself into rehab after struggling with suicidal thoughts. The reality TV star is seen crying in her car as she talks to her mother-in-law on the phone.

According to a February 22 report by OK! Magazine, the moment that Catelynn Lowell decided to seek help for her mental health issues is being documented in the upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG. In the newly released clip for the episode, Catelynn is seen crying in the car as her husband Tyler Baltierra drives her to the airport to head to Arizona to seek professional help at a rehab facility.

Catelynn Lowell is seen talking on the phone to Tyler Baltierra’s mother, Kim, who asks her what is going on. When Catelynn begins to tell her that she’s going to rehab, she breaks into tears revealing that she is seeking treatment because she spent the entire day thinking of all the ways she could possibly kill herself. Tyler’s mother is heard reassuring her daughter-in-law that she is a wonderful mother and wife and that she will get through this dark period in her life. Kim adds that she is going to be praying for Catelynn every day.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Catelynn Lowell checked herself into rehab back in November 2017. Lowell then returned home to Michigan to be with her husband and daughter for the holidays and then headed back to Arizona to finish up her program. After her program was done she came home again but revealed back in mid-January that she was headed back to rehab for the third time in as many months to begin dealing with her “trauma” issues. Recently, Tyler Baltierra revealed that he was headed to Arizona to see his wife, and the couple shared loving posts on their social media pages from the visit. Days later, Catelynn tweeted that she was excited to see her family, sparking speculation that she may be headed home from rehab once again.

Fans can watch more of Catelynn Lowell’s journey when Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.