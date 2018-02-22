LaLa Kent Speaks Out, Says She Thinks Tupac Took Over Her Body After His Death

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules is her own person, but now she is saying that she thinks that Tupac took over her body after his death. Us Weekly shared about what Lala had to say about it all. Tupac died back in 1996, even though there have been people who feel like he never really passed away.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday, February 21, LaLa shared her thoughts on Tupac. LaLa is from Utah, and as Jenny said, she isn’t like a sweet girl from Utah anymore and instead acts a bit “hood.” This didn’t upset LaLa at all, and she actually had a theory for it all.

“I don’t know where that comes from. I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you’re laughing but I’m being for real.”

She went on to explain why she feels this way about it. LaLa even got a tattoo that says “Thug Life.” This is by her ankle and is in her own handwriting. She says that she thinks Tupac might not be thrilled with his new body, but she also isn’t thrilled with her new temper. LaLa Kent made it sound like she totally believes that he has joined her body and changed her attitude.

Since viewers were first introduced to LaLa Kent, she has been a spunky girl. Last week, fans saw LaLa and James Kennedy get into an argument, and she didn’t hold back at all. At the time, it looked like they might be able to make their friendship work, but since then, LaLa has made it clear that she doesn’t want anything to do with James Kennedy. They are both in new relationships and seem to have moved on from each other. More of the drama should play out this season on Vanderpump Rules. Fans would love to hear what James thinks of her Tupac theory.

You never know what Lala Kent is going to say next. Don’t miss her on new episodes of Vanderpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.