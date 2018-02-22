Jessa Duggar Seewald Claps Back At Fan Who Calls Her Out For ‘Training’ Her Kids

The reality star decided not to take the comment lying down, and instead wrote back to the disgruntled fan.

Jessa Duggar Seewald found herself under fire for an Instagram caption for Valentine’s Day dedicated to her husband, Ben. The reality TV star wrote a long message to her husband, praising him for his part in their relationship and in his role as a father. However, fans took issue with Jessa calling “teachable moments” “training moments” when referring to disciplining her children. As the Duggar family has been under fire previously for questionable techniques when it comes to discipline, many took this to mean that Jessa and Ben participated in these controversial methods as well.

The Duggar family has previously been under fire for using “blanket training” in which a child is swaddled tightly in a blanket and not allowed to move from the square they are placed in. If they do move, they get swatted by a ruler or other object. It has been rumored that Jill Duggar Dillard participates in this discipline while Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, do not.

However, a fan took umbrage with Jessa Duggar Seewald talking about training moments and told Jessa that training is for dogs, not children. The reality star then decided to give the fan a piece of her mind, sealing her role as the “outspoken” sister.

“We train for occupations, we train for jobs, we hire personal trainers for fitness…and we train/teach our kiddos in right behavior in the hopes they will grow up to be caring, thoughtful and responsible adults. But I agree–dogs are not humans. Thanks for making that distinction.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald didn’t issue any further comment on the matter; however, fans continued to debate her use of the word training, including the original fan who stated that training is “for dogs.” Many commended Jessa for her “grace” and told her they loved that she stood up to “haters” who were rude to Jessa and her family.

The original commenter stated that she is glad she lives in a country where it is classified as assault if you “beat your kids” and that the country, in general, has a low crime rate despite this. It is unclear from her comments which country she hails from.

Jessa Duggar Seewald, however, seems unbothered by further comments and has continued to update her Instagram with adorable photos of her two little boys. It has been rumored for a couple of months that Jessa and Ben are expecting baby number three, but thus far nothing has been confirmed.