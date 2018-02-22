Watch Wizards Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

With the NBA All-Star break over, Washington visits Cleveland for a nationally-televised game.

Thursday night brings the return of the NBA as fans will watch Wizards vs. Cavs 2018 live-streaming and televised game coverage. The matchup will feature several NBA All-Stars who just participated in this past weekend’s game in Los Angeles, with several others who won’t play due to injury. LeBron James and Bradley Beal each played in the annual game, which had a different look this year. However, Kevin John Wall and Kevin Love had to be replaced due to injury and won’t be able to play tonight either. Here’s the latest game preview, including start time, matchup odds, TV coverage, and how to watch the Wizards vs. Cavs online.

When the two teams meet at Quicken Loans Arena tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22) will be favored by 5.5 points on the spread, according to the Odds Shark consensus. The Cavs are priced from -230 to -264 for the moneyline at various sportsbooks while the Washington Wizards (33-24) range from +190 to +224. As of this report, the projected points total is going to be over or under 220.5 for tonight’s game. It’s mentioned that three of the past four meetings between these two squads went “over” the points total.

Coming into this game, Cleveland is hot, having won four straight before taking a break for All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. The team appeared to have been rejuvenated after several key trades that were made ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The roster was rebooted as they received the Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., as well as George Hill and Rodney Hood. Now, NBA All-Star Game MVP LeBron James and company will try to get back to business as they make their push towards the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are sitting just below the Cavaliers at fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. While All-Star Bradley Beal and most of the rest of their roster is healthy, they’re still waiting for the return of point guard John Wall, who is set to miss three more weeks after his knee surgery. Beal and the Wizards have still played well in Wall’s absence, having won seven of their last nine games before the break. Beal currently leads the team in scoring with 23.6 points per game and has been averaging 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start on Thursday night. The TNT network is providing live television coverage for cable, satellite, and streaming service providers. Current cable and satellite subscribers with TNT as part of their channel lineup may also be able to watch the game live streaming online through the TNTDrama website. There may also be a free live stream feed through TNT Overtime.

For those viewers who don’t have cable or satellite with the TNT channel, there are several channel streaming services that feature TNT and are available on free trial offers. Among them are Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV, each of which has different channel packages or options. See more details on the specific websites for how to sign up and watch tonight’s Wizards vs. Cavs game live streaming online.