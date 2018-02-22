Alleged Duggar Family Friend Spills On Reddit About Which Duggar Kids Are Fun And Which Are Arrogant

The alleged family friend spilled the secrets on the '19 Kids and Counting' subreddit

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an alleged family friend of the Duggars has taken to Reddit to answer questions about the family on the 19 Kids and Counting subreddit. Although the individual has not provided proof of her relationship with the Duggar family to the public, she has allegedly done so with the moderation team of the subreddit and her identity has been “verified by them.”

The individual goes by the name “annalove178” and says that although she is not super close with the family, she is around the same age as Jessa Duggar Seewald and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. She has also stated that she has been to several of the Duggar weddings, except Jill’s, and it seems it is because she has a particular distaste for Jill.

“Annalove178” stated that Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband, Derick Dillard, works at her church and that Jill has been very “proud” of the fact that she and Derick are no longer on Counting On. Additionally, she has labeled Jill Duggar Dillard as the most “arrogant” of the children, as she allegedly discusses how perfect her marriage is in relation to everyone else’s, which makes her difficult to relate to.

Although Derick Dillard, Jill’s husband, is reviled by most Counting On fans, “annalove178” states that he’s actually pretty funny in person.

“Annalove178” seems particularly unimpressed with Jill Duggar Dillard, but she does seem to have an affinity for Jessa and Jinger. The pair have always been particularly close, which most Duggar fans are already aware of, and the alleged friend says she has been to retreats and other events in the church with them.

She believes that Jessa is “hilarious” and “real” and that she portrays her life as honest. She also states that Jessa does admit she and Ben fight and that their marriage isn’t perfect, which is something Jill allegedly doesn’t do.

As far as Jinger Duggar Vuolo, “annalove178” claims that she’s pretty funny and great to be around, but only after she comes out of her shell a little bit. She also stated that she went to her wedding and believes that she and Jeremy are truly in love.

According to “annalove178,” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the respective matriarch and patriarch of the family, love to be around the cameras, which is a little bit off-putting.