Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child At Age 39, According To ‘E! Online’

McAdams was MIA at the Wednesday premiere of her upcoming film 'Game Night.'

Could Rachel McAdams be headed toward motherhood?

According to multiple reports, including one from E! Online, 39-year-old Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting her first child with screenwriter Jamie Linden. Not only that but she’s supposedly seven months along already.

Though the actress and her rep have yet to confirm the news for themselves, rumors were swirling as McAdams was noticeably absent from the premiere of her upcoming film Game Night this past Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California.

Elle reports that McAdams has been notoriously private and quiet about her personal life, which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise to many that she has remained quiet on the alleged pregnancy. Furthermore, the actress has been missing from the spotlight as of late and the last time that she was photographed in Toronto, she was seen wearing baggy clothing.

Bustle reports that Linden and McAdams were first linked together as early as 2016 when the two were photographed holding hands that particular summer. And though many people have not heard of Linden, he’s rather talented in his own right. Jamie is the screenwriter behind hit films like Dear John, We Are Marshall, and even Money Monster. He also dated another A-lister, Zooey Deschanel, for two years.

Exclusive: Rachel McAdams is pregnant with her first child! https://t.co/0Qxe8DmCaV — E! News (@enews) February 22, 2018

As most of her fans know, Rachel McAdams gained nationwide fame in 2004 when she first starred in Mean Girls before starring as Allie in the Notebook later that year. It was on the set of the Notebook where McAdams famously met and started dating co-star Ryan Gosling. The pair dated until 2007, when they decided to call it quits.

In an interview with the Times, Gosling later confessed that his relationship with Rachel stopped growing as show business got in the way. Notebook fans everywhere were devastated but with the new news of her supposed pregnancy, McAdams fans have something to cheer for after her Gosling heartbreak many years later.

Twitter has been abuzz after hearing the news, with many fans expressing their excitement for the actress’ newest adventure, with hundreds of tweets going out following the reports.

“Congrats to Rachel McAdams omg.”

“Rachel McAdams is pregnant and I am so weirdly happy,” another fan tweeted.

The only thing that remains to be seen is whether or not she’ll be like the other moms or a cool mom.