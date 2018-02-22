Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Wife Again, According To ‘Fameolous’

Popular celebrity website 'Fameolous' claims that Kevin Hart has strayed once more on his wife, promises 'receipts.'

When Kevin Hart admitted to the hosts of Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM that he had cheated on his wife, Eniko Hart, he vowed to never make a mistake as big as adultery again, as reported by the Inquisitr. The celebrity website Fameolous grew to fame by breaking news about the adult video scandal that emerged as a result, with reports about the leaked footage leading to news that the videographer may get three years in jail when all is said and done with the investigation.

Fameolous is a website well known for breaking stories about other scandals. As reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a video of Nick Young confessing to his then Lakers teammate D’Angelo Russell that he cheated on Iggy Azalea also was given to the entertainment website Fameolous, with the video going viral. Iggy would end up breaking off her plans to marry Nick. Now, the celebrity gossip website is alleging via Twitter that Hart has once again cheated on his wife, as seen in a tweet that deems Kevin a “midget” and Eniko his “rib.” Kevin famously calls his wife Eniko his “rib,” as reported by Metro, a term that stems from the biblical events in Genesis, whereby God removed a rib from Adam to make his female companion, Eve.

The Fameolous website — which bills itself as one “known for dropping tea with receipts and breaking the internet” — promised readers that additional proof about the allegations lobbed against Hart would be published to their 37,000-member closed Facebook group called “Gossip in the City.”

The tweet from Fameolous was published on Thursday, February 22 at 1:32 p.m. and quickly gained more than 100 likes on Twitter and more than 100 comments. The reply section of the tweet is filling with reactions from people writing a myriad of comments, from those joking about needing sides with a “McRib” to others placing blame on either party for the new cheating allegations.

Afterward, the phrase “Kevin Hart cheating” also began to get traction, with Twitter users expressing concern over whether Hart would be caught in another scandal.

According to previous posts from the Fameolous Twitter account, “Gossip in the City” is a paid membership website that breaks news about hot celebrity happenings.