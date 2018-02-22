NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre Speaks At CPAC, Calls For More Security Not More Gun Laws

After participating in a fiery conversation at CNN's town hall on gun control, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch also shows up at CPAC.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre called for increased security to protect schools from gun violence, noting that more gun laws aren’t the answer. To help pay for it, his organization will offer free firearms consulting to any school that asks.

During his speech, LaPierre warned the audience about a “socialist wave” gaining momentum in the U.S. A movement that could eventually bring European-style gun laws and bans. According to the NRA chief, gun control on a grand scale is usually the first major step toward a socialist government takeover.

“You should be anxious and you should be frightened… If they take over the House and Senate and God forbid they get the White House again, our American freedoms could be lost and our country will be changed forever, and the first to go will be the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

As Fox News reports, LaPierre pointed out that gun-toting security surrounds celebrities and politicians, but our schools remain entirely vulnerable. Only “effective armed security” can prevent mass shootings, the NRA CEO explained.

As the crowd cheered, he rallied against opponents who believe more security means less safety.

“If armed security makes us less safe, let’s just go ahead and remove it from everywhere. Let’s remove it from the White House, from Capitol Hill, and remove it from all of Hollywood.”

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch speaks at CPAC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Per a report from the Hollywood Reporter, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch also made a surprise appearance at CPAC this morning. Referring to the mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 students on Valentine’s Day, she accused the media of using tragedy for its own gain.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. I’m not saying that you love the tragedy. I’m saying you love the ratings.”

On Wednesday night, Loesch participated in a heated town hall discussion on gun control sponsored by CNN. Adding to the NRA’s position that increased security only boosts protection, Loesch told the CPAC audience she needed a security escort to leave the building last night safely.

Before ending her speech, Loesch blamed the FBI for failures that have ultimately led to mass shootings. She reminded everyone in attendance of the 2015 shooting that killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. The FBI’s bungling of the background check allowed the gunman to purchase a firearm without being denied as he should have, the spokeswoman noted.

The CPAC speeches are essentially the first comments made by the NRA since the Parkland, Florida, shooting, which has renewed intense debate over tighter gun control laws. Through the NRA’s School Shield Program, schools across America can receive free firearms training.