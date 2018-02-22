Kenya Moore Shares Video From Egypt But Fans Question Her Changing Body And Possible Pregnancy

Kenya Moore has been keeping parts of her life secret from her Real Housewives of Atlanta fans. Kenya had been very open with her fans in regards to her relationships, including how Matt Jordan had been a domestic abuser, how Walter Jackson had left her behind, and how she had tried to date guys in the past who treated her horribly. However, when she met Marc Daly, she wanted to protect him from the hatred and gossip that often surface from being on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Moore got married to him last summer in a private ceremony and fans were shocked to learn about the wedding in the tabloids. Now, Kenya has been spotted at a fertility clinic and people believe she may be pregnant.

Moore hasn’t addressed the pregnancy rumors or the visit to the fertility clinic. But fans are hoping that she’s pregnant because a baby is something she has often dreamed of. This week, Moore traveled to Egypt and she shared an Instagram video and a single photo of the Giza Pyramids. According to a new Instagram video, Kenya Moore‘s fans are excited for her but many of them are looking at her belly in this new video. It sounds like they are hoping to see a baby bump from her soon.

#egypt ???????? A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 18, 2018 at 8:53pm PST

Of course, Kenya Moore hasn’t confirmed that she’s pregnant and it is possible that she’s less than three months pregnant if the fertility procedures have worked. If she’s under three months pregnant, it’s possible that she isn’t showing. Plus, she may not want to share the pregnancy news with fans, just as she had hidden the wedding news. It’s possible that she won’t share any pregnancy, birth or baby on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she is very protective of her marriage to Marc. Fans are eagerly waiting to hear what she’s going to do in regards to the show and a possible pregnancy, but they are hoping for a positive pregnancy test.

Kenya Moore is currently upset about rumors that she’s been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta but it sounds like she will be back on the show next season. She may deny being pregnant to protect her husband and their privacy.