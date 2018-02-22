‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Liz Kidnapped By Jim Harvey – Doesn’t Show For Wedding, Franco Distraught

Sketchy Jim Harvey wrecks the Friz wedding when he steals the bride to cover his tracks.

General Hospital spoilers for next week reveal that there’s a terrible reason the Friz wedding doesn’t happen as scheduled. Creepy Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) gets his hands on the bride and carts her off, so she doesn’t make it to the church on time. When his fiancée doesn’t show, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) might wonder if Liz decided she’s too good for him, but then he realizes there’s more to the story and is desperate to find and save his future bride. But will it be Franco that finds Elizabeth first or another man?

Liz Nabbed After Bachelor Party

The latest spoilers from this week’s soap magazines tease that Elizabeth Webber’s (Rebecca Herbst) bachelor party is at Charlie’s Pub and she spends time with her nurse pals. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is there with her, along with Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) and Felix DuBois (Marc Anthony Samuel). Liz leaves separate from her friends, and that’s when disaster strikes. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise drama that interferes with the wedding.

That drama is all caused by Jim and his illegal schemes. When Liz leaves, she accidentally happens upon Jim who is on a phone call about his Charles Street project. GH rumors tease that Jim rigged the election so he can ravage the neighborhood for profit. Liz overhears him talking about his criminal antics and Jim notices she heard him. Liz and Franco decided to spend their last night before they marry apart, so he’s unaware she didn’t make it home.

The 14,000th episode of #GH is just TWO DAYS AWAY! Help #RogerHowarth get the word out – use #GH14000 to join the conversation now. pic.twitter.com/0SNNH36DVq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2018

Franco Recovers Terrible Memories

New GH spoilers for next week promise that Liz wants answers from Jim about what she heard, but she gets more than she bargained for when she eavesdropped unintentionally. Jim attacks Liz, and that’s all she wrote. The bride won’t make it to the wedding. On Monday, February 26, Franco is on his way to the church when something happens that triggers his memory. Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) meets his son and gives him a message from Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang).

As usual, Betsy is cryptic, but the message makes it clear that Jim Harvey is a dangerous man. Swirling General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that Betsy might be dead at evil Jim’s hands. It takes Franco a moment to process his mom’s mysterious message and then it hits him. Franco remembers that he didn’t attack Drew Cain (Billy Miller) when he locked him in the toy chest. It turns out that Franco was hiding Drew from Jim who was abusing them both. Franco’s memories come rushing back.

WATCH: Elizabeth does her best to convince Jason that Franco isn't the man he used to be. #GH pic.twitter.com/OBpcy1b7eR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2018

Liz Missing, Franco Panics

GH spoilers from this week’s soap magazines say that right after Franco recalls his childhood terror caused by Jim, he gets a call from Kiki who went by the house to help Liz get ready for the wedding. Kiki alerts Franco that Liz never made it home last night and he begins to panic. At first, Franco blames himself when Liz doesn’t show and thinks she found out about him hurting Drew. All of this plays out next week, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

On Tuesday, February 27, Franco gets restless, and his dad is there to support him. Then on Wednesday, February 28, the reformed serial killer has a nightmare. His epiphany about Jim’s abuse is on Thursday, March 1. On Friday, March 2, GH spoilers from Soap Central promise that Franco confronts Jim and demands answers, but the villain won’t come clean on anything. The following week, on March 7, Franco goes to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) for help finding Liz.

Can #Friz pass up Ava's offer to host their wedding reception, West Coast? Things that seem too good to be true usually are. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0bQP5WzvfY — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2018

Betsy Lied To Protect Franco From Jim

What’s twisted about this tale is that Betsy knowingly lied to Franco and told him that he pushed Drew down the stairs when she knew he didn’t. Betsy was hoping that Franco would never remember Jim. She thought it was better to let Franco think he hurt his sort-of brother Drew than to recall she let a dangerous man live with them and abuse her boys. Betsy worried that Jim would come back and hurt them, so she picked the lesser of two evils even though it tormented Franco.

General Hospital spoilers say that a frantic Franco might not be the one to find Liz. Some rumors hint that it will be Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) that finds Liz and that leads to a one-time Liason moment of heat. Catch up on the latest scoop for the week of February 26, Nelle’s plan to move in with the Qs, and how Griffin Munro saves Kiki from creepy Dr. Bensch. Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.