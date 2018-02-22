Javi Marroquin Heading Back To Kailyn Lowry’s Podcast And He Could Invite Himself On Her Trip

Javi Marroquin wanted to give Kailyn Lowry a second chance when it came to their marriage. While filming Marriage Bootcamp last year, Marroquin revealed that he wanted to make their marriage work even though she was ready with divorce papers. Javi wanted his family back together, including having another baby with Kailyn. However, she called their marriage toxic and the two struggled to make a co-parenting plan work for little Lincoln. It was hard for Marroquin at first because he learned that Kailyn had gotten pregnant just one month after their divorce was finalized. Now, it seems like Javi can accept their new dynamic even though they won’t be having another baby together.

Things are so good between them that Javi Marroquin was invited to join Kailyn on her podcast, Coffee Convos. When he appeared on the podcast, ratings supposedly went up, according to Javi. And it sounds like fans were thrilled to hear his side of the story, as he’s heading back to the show. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s going back to their podcast to dish his feelings on recent things. It’s possible that Lowry wants to talk about David Eason’s exit from Teen Mom 2.

I’ve got your back ✊???? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:03am PST

There have been waves of rumors and reports based on MTV’s decision to cut ties with David Eason this week. The network didn’t feel comfortable filming with the man who had written homophobic comments on social media. But it sounds like Javi wants to get back into Kailyn’s close circle of friends. Kailyn and Leah are planning a trip to Hawaii and when Javi learned that Jeremy Calvert may be going on the trip, he told fans that he will be going as well. It sounds like he wants to go on the trip with his ex-wife if he can hang out with Jeremy and Leah. It will be interesting to see if he gets to go on the trip and if Kailyn will give him a second chance.

Javi Marroquin is currently focusing on his child and his career while wrapping up these last few weeks of filming Teen Mom 2.