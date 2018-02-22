Chris Tucker Confirms His Return In ‘Rush Hour 4’

Jackie Chan confirmed the sequel back in October, but it looked like Tucker wasn't on board, until now.

It’s been four months since Jackie Chan confirmed Rush Hour 4 was in the works, but fans of the popular trilogy were left hanging as they wondered if Chris Tucker would reprise his role as well. The popular series would be too different without Tucker, but loyal fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the actor has confirmed that he’s in and production is already underway.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, Chan confirmed a fourth installment was in the works after he had been turning down scripts for years. At the time, Chan said fans could expect the movie “next year,” but there is no official release date at this time. Tucker was not on board at the time of Chan’s interview, but the notorious Chinese actor hoped his friend would join him.

Tucker finally confirmed his involvement yesterday during an interview on the ESPN podcast The Plug. According to the Daily Mail, Tucker will reprise his role as quick-witted LAPD Detective James Carter and Chan will be back as Detective Inspector Lee.

“It’s definite. It’s happening. This is going to be the one. This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Although not a favorite of critics, the Rush Hour trilogy became a cult classic, grossing nearly a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Tucker and Chan proved to be an unstoppable comedy duo who played perfectly off one another.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) was the most successful of the franchise with over $347 million worldwide. Rush Hour 3 (2007) earned just over $258 million, with the original (1998) being the least successful with $244 million.

There are no details on the plot at this time, and currently, Tucker and Chan are the only actors listed on the IMDb profile for the movie. Brett Ratner directed the first three films but is not currently linked the fourth installment. After being accused by six different women of sexual assault and harassment in November, his involvement in Rush Hour 4 could be shaky.

Stay tuned for more information regarding news and a release date for Rush Hour 4.