Leah Messer On Kailyn Lowry’s Podcast: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Encourage Her To Get Back With Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer has been filming Teen Mom 2 over the past couple of months, and she’s currently wrapping up this season of the show. Usually, these women don’t interact with one another when they are filming the show, but it sounds like things are changing this time around. Messer decided to visit Kailyn Lowry recently and record an episode of her new podcast, Coffee Convos. Usually, Kailyn and her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, will discuss things that are happening in their worlds, including television shows, parenting issues, and dealing with ex-husbands. These are all issues that Leah can contribute her two cents.

The episode with Leah Messer went live today, and it sounds like fans are excited about what they talked about. According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer teased fans with a picture of them recording the episode, and it sounds like fans have some interesting replies after hearing the episode. One fan revealed that Kailyn and Lindsie kept pushing Leah to reveal whether she would be getting back together with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert. When she was confronted with the question on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, both she and Jeremy said that the conversation was awkward. Now, Kailyn wants the scoop for her podcast.

It doesn’t sound like Leah Messer has any desire to get back together with Jeremy, as she is often asking fans if they want to see her dating more on Teen Mom 2. Leah and Jeremy got divorced a few years ago, as he felt that she had changed during their marriage. Messer struggled with depression and anxiety during their marriage, which is why Jeremy eventually filed for divorce. It is clear that he didn’t want to wait around while she got help, but he could be interested in getting back together with her now. These two continue to co-parent their daughter, even though Leah may be taking the majority of the responsibility as he continues to work far away from West Virginia.

Leah Messer is currently focusing on her three daughters as she wraps up this season of Teen Mom 2. No word on whether fans will see more of her dating life on this upcoming episode.