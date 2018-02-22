Dorit Kemsley Appears To Think She Can’t Have Haters Among Viewers Who Watch ‘RHOBH’

Dorit Kemsley is back for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it sounds like viewers are confused as to why she decided to return. Dorit is friends with Lisa Vanderpump, but Kemsley seems to speak out before thinking. Dorit has been slammed by viewers over the past couple of days because of her comments in relation to Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle called out Dorit for calling Lisa insecure, but she denied saying such a thing even though her co-stars heard her. While Kemsley said things in front of her co-stars and the conversation was filmed for the show, she continues to deny her comments to keep Lisa on her good side.

Because of her comments, viewers have been reaching out to Dorit, calling her fake and a liar. But it sounds like Kemsley doesn’t seem to care about those hurtful comments. According to a new Instagram post, Dorit Kemsley is now revealing that fans of the show can’t hate her if they keep watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She shared a quote that hinted that people are secretly fans of hers if they continue to watch the show and engage her in the storyline. Apparently, she feels that she can’t have any haters, as fans watch the show and people who don’t care about her will drop the show.

It’s interesting that Dorit Kemsley feels that viewers can’t watch the show even if they don’t like her for her. It’s not often that viewers enjoy all of the housewives on a single Real Housewives show. There will always be women who are more relatable than others for fans for various reasons. Many viewers will say that Dorit is not very relatable, as she seems to forget what she says. Lisa Vanderpump has revealed that she didn’t know what was said before their conversation in Central Park. On the previews for the next episode, Vanderpump reminds Dorit that she’s friends with her because of her friendship with Dorit’s husband, PK. She points out that this is painful to hear.

Dorit Kemsley may learn a few things from watching herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it sounds like viewers’ comments don’t bother her at all.