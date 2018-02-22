‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Starts Season 3 With Building Update, 60 FPS On Consoles, And Big Hand Cannon

New Battle Pass, new weapons, new features arrive in Epic Games' massive multiplayer shooter.

Epic Games launched the third season of Fortnite: Battle Royale Thursday with the release of the 3.0 update to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Aside from bringing a new Battle Pass with loads of new cosmetic items, the developers have made significant improvements to building in the multiplayer shooter along with adding support for 60 frames per second (FPS) across all consoles.

The Season 3 Battle Pass features a space theme along with a new player skin that closely resembles John Wick. The pass can be purchased directly from the in-game store for 950 Vbucks and offers 100 tiers for players to unlocks containing 76 different items from outfits to pickaxes to emotes to gliders and more.

Buffed Building

The big improvements with the Fortnite: Battle Royale 3.0 update includes major improvements to the building system. Players will be able to quickly place structures by holding down the primary fire button and the game will automatically switch to another material in your inventory when your currently selected materials run out. Additionally, building structures will no longer be blocked by trees, rocks, or cars.

Faster Frames

Epic Games introduced a dynamic resolution feature to Fortnite: Battle Royale with the previous update. This new feature combined with some further tweaks now allows the game to run at 60 FPS on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X.

The caveat with this is players on the standard PS4 and Xbox One consoles may see reduced graphics quality to maintain 60 FPS. If this is too much for you, you can go into the settings and switch back to 30 FPS and get higher quality visuals.

Weapons

The Submachine Gun was sent to the Vault last week, but Epic Games quickly added another new weapon to the Fortnite: Battle Royale collection. The Hand Cannon is capable of doing massive amounts of damage since it fires Heavy ammo. As such, the gun is classified as Epic and Legendary rarity but can still be found as part of floor loot, treasure chests, and supply drops.

Meanwhile, the uncommon and rare versions of the standard Pistol have received a buff to its loot drop chances while the epic and legendary Suppressed Pistol received a loot drop nerf. The Crossbow will remain in the loot pool short the Valentine’s Day skin.