2018 Winter Olympics: Medal Count Standings Through 16th Day Of Events In PyeongChang

Only a few days remain for the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Americans scored a huge gold medal.

Sixteen days of events have officially ended in PyeongChang, South Korea, even though it is the middle of the day in the United States and more medals were handed out. It is the middle of the night where the 2018 Winter Olympics are currently taking place, and Thursday was a big one for the medal count standings, which saw a bit of change near the top. It seemed as if the U.S. may have had no chance at finishing in the top three, but things have changed in a short period of time.

Some of the following information could be considered as spoilers, as not all of the action that has taken place has aired in the United States. Many events will still air throughout the day on Thursday and into primetime, so if you’d rather not know the results, stop reading now.

As reported by Time, it was a huge day for the Americans, as they defeated Canada in both hockey and curling in the same day. It’s almost a bit of insanity to think that those things happened and on the same day, but they did, and it’s bringing about some interesting reactions.

Fox News pointed out that Canada’s Jocelyne Larocque was so upset by the women’s hockey loss in the gold medal game that she took off her silver medal as soon as it was put around her neck. The rest of the team cried on the ice as the Americans continued to cheer.

The following list has the countries and the medals they have won as far as Gold, Silver, and Bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The order is going by the total medal count which is updated daily on the official website for the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Country: Gold – Silver – Bronze – Total

1. Norway: 13 – 12 – 10 – 35

2. Germany: 13 – 7 – 5 – 25

3. Canada: 9 – 7 – 8 – 24

4. United States: 8 – 7 – 6 – 21

5. Netherlands: 7 – 6 – 4 – 17

6. France: 5 – 4 – 6 – 15

7. Austria: 5 – 2 – 6 – 13

8. Olympic Athlete from Russia: 0 – 4 – 8 – 12

9. South Korea: 4 – 4 – 3 – 11

10. Switzerland: 3 – 6 – 2 – 11

11. Japan: 3 – 5 – 3 – 11

12. Sweden: 5 – 5 – 0 – 10

13. Italy: 3 – 2 – 5 – 10

14. China: 1 – 6 – 2 – 9

15. Czech Republic: 1 – 2 – 3 – 6

16. Great Britain: 1 – 0 – 3 – 4

17. Finland: 0 – 0 – 4 – 4

18. Belarus: 2 – 1 – 0 – 3

19. Slovakia: 1 – 2 – 0 – 3

20. Australia: 0 – 2 – 1 – 3

21. Poland: 1 – 0 – 1 – 2

22. Spain: 0 – 0 – 2 – 2

23. New Zealand: 0 – 0 – 2 – 2

24. Hungary: 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

25. Ukraine: 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

26. Slovenia: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

27. Kazakhstan: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

28. Latvia: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

29. Liechtenstein: 0 – 0 – 1 – 1

It was an epic battle for gold in women’s snowboard big air between @JamieAsnow and Anna Gasser. #WinterOlympics#BestOfUShttps://t.co/t0XsJvTiov — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Friday will bring a number of other meal events to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, as the final weekend arrives. Fans can look forward to the biathlon, alpine skiing, speed skating, and more as the Olympics are almost over for another four years. With a mere three days of medal events remaining, the medal count standings have seen some moving around at the top as the Americans are making a late push.