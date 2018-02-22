‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 26: Chelsea Exits, Vikki Suspects JT, Ashley Turns Tables

Next week on 'Y&R,' Sharon is out of her coma and spills the truth. Plus, Catherine Bach returns as Anita, and Victor smells trouble.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 2 reveal that Melissa Claire Egan has just a few episodes left, a spy raises suspicions in one of his targets, and the Newmans circle the wagons to protect their own when things take a dark turn. Shattering news hits one father hard, and the fate of his family is uncertain next week on Y&R.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, February 26

As the week in Genoa City starts, Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is worried about her brother. After Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) heartfelt apology on GC Buzz, Lily worries that Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) is going soft on his ex-wife. Fortunately, Devon has his eyes on Simone (Shanica Knowles) and seems to be impervious to Hilary’s desires, at least for now.

After viewers trashed Hilary’s apology episode, Devon is thinking of sidelining Hilary in favor of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), who soon finds herself in the spotlight. Even if Devon can stay strong, Lily is certain that Hilary should pay for tearing her family apart by helping Juliet Helton lie about her husband. Y&R spoilers from Soap Central claim Lily pursues revenge against her former sister-in-law.

Y&R Spoilers, Tuesday, February 27

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) thinks he’s outsmarted all the Newmans while he’s spying on them for Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell). But on Tuesday, Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) spidey senses are tingling, and she wants some info about her ex-husband and reunited lover.

Vikki turns to their son Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) with her questions. She wants to know what JT’s been up to before Reed came to Genoa City. JT’s behavior has been volatile, and YR viewers know this is about more than his heart condition. He’s popping pills, keeping secrets, and leading a shady double life that will blow up in his face soon.

Next week on #YR: Spoiler Video: JT Is Right Where Paul Wants Him https://t.co/tM24WP6ZYm pic.twitter.com/bbeLucr92S — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) February 18, 2018

Y&R Spoilers, Wednesday, February 28

By mid-week, YR spoilers promise that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will soon trip over his lies. He’s someone else that isn’t as smart as he thinks he is while scheming. Jack is working with Vikki to get Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) fired from Newman Enterprises so she’ll come back to Jabot. Jack is ready to move forward with the sabotage plan.

It’s too bad that Ashley sees him chatting with Vikki and looking like the co-conspirators they are. Jack makes up a cover story, but Ashley doesn’t think all is innocent where her brother is concerned. Soap Opera Digest confirms that same day that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) learns he’s not Christian’s father when Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) wakes from her brief coma.

Y&R Spoilers, Thursday, March 1

Other Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday from SheKnows Soaps predict that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) wonders what Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is up to with Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan), who plans to snatch the boys and run out of town. The site says that Nikki and Victor team up to protect the family, so Chelsea might be out of luck.

Lily talks to JT and offers him some advice about Victoria. JT is pushing his luck thinking he can get away with spying on her family for the cops and that Vikki will forgive him. Also, on Thursday, Catherine Bach is back as Chelsea’s mom, Anita Lawson, as part of Chelsea’s exit story. Fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of Justin Hartley as Adam, who comes back for his wife.

Y&R Spoilers, Friday, March 2

By the end of next week, there’s a crisis that gets Jack and Ashley to put aside their differences and work together, but what could it be? It’s been a minute since we’ve seen or heard from Emmy pre-nominee Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, so maybe it’s their mom. Melissa Ordway is back on set after maternity leave and will have scenes soon, so it’s likely that Dina is back again soon.

Catch up on YR scoop about three legacy characters back for the 45th anniversary, spoilers for the rest of this week, and see what is making JT rage and act so unpredictable. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.