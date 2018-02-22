‘Teen Mom 2’: Companies Pull Advertising After Jenelle Evans’ Husband Makes Homophobic Comments, Reports ‘OK’

David Eason's recent comments are now causing trouble for MTV.

Teen Mom 2 has fired Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, for some shocking homophobic comments that he made via his Twitter account this week. Fans immediately began requesting that MTV fire David for his insensitive comments, and on Tuesday, the network confirmed that they were cutting ties with Jenelle’s husband effectively immediately.

According to a February 22 report by OK! Magazine, MTV is now losing advertising because of David Eason’s comments. The report reveals that Cesar Canine Cuisine announced on Wednesday that they would no longer work with MTV and advertise their product during Teen Mom. The company took to social media to make the announcement.

In addition to Cesar Canine Cuisine pulling their ads from Teen Mom 2 following the controversy with Jenelle Evans and David Eason, the Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that a second company, Nutro Company, which is a pet food manufacturer company, has also cut ties with the reality TV series.

Nutro released a statement revealing that the opinions of their customers are extremely important to them and that their ads do not endorse any “specific point of view,” before confirming that they will no longer work with Teen Mom 2. The company added that going forward, they will be working hard to make sure their ads are directed towards “programming that resonates better with pet parents.”

Teen Mom 2 fans are waiting to find out what is next for Jenelle Evans going forward. Although David Eason has officially been given the boot from the reality series, there are questions about what Jenelle’s involvement on the series will be now. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle allegedly threatened to quit the show after David was fired, and MTV cameras have not been filming Evans since Eason was let go. Rumors are flying that the network is considering firing Jenelle as well due to a lot recent controversy surrounding her, including posting gun photos in the wake of the Florida school shooting and admitting to using drugs while pregnant with her youngest child, daughter Ensley.

Teen Mom 2 is set to return with brand new episodes on MTV later this year, and both David and Jenelle are expected to appear for at least some of the episodes.