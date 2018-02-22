Lala Kent Reveals She Will Never Forgive James Kennedy After Randall Emmett Comments

Lala Kent has been friends with James Kennedy for years and when none of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars wanted to give him a second chance, she was there for him. It’s possible that he wanted more from her than just a friendship, as he appears to be jealous of Lala’s new relationship with Randall Emmett. For months, Kent has protected her relationship with Emmett and James appeared to be upset that he wasn’t close with them both. Instead, Kent chose to protect the man who didn’t want to be on Vanderpump Rules and didn’t want his personal life blasted on national television.

While filming Vanderpump Rules, Kent revealed that she was sad to see their friendship fall apart. Lala revealed that she wanted friends who would support her but he couldn’t put his own feelings aside. According to a new Bravo report, Lala Kent is now revealing where she stands with James Kennedy. As it turns out, she can’t forgive him for the things he has said about Randall. During last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, James made comments about Randall’s body and Lala didn’t think it was her friend speaking. She walked out on the conversation, revealing that she was tired of giving him second chances to prove his loyalty to her. This week, she went on Watch What Happens Live where she revealed that she was done.

“I consider myself as someone, like when you drink a fine wine on a yacht or on a global express, so it’s a luxury to be my friend because I’m a damn good one and I’m not gonna come for him. I’m not gonna spread rumors or even let his name come out of my mouth in a very mean way. I will never voluntarily be around that person. He’s just there. I’ll let him go about his life, and if he wants to drag my name through the mud, great. But I don’t have the time to deal with peasants,” Lala Kent revealed, adding, “No, never… there’s no coming back from it.”

As it turns out, Lala Kent is done with James Kennedy. A few weeks ago, she announced that she was done with their friendship because she felt that he kept disrespecting her. It seems like she may still have feelings for her, but he can’t let her go. Maybe Kent is the one that got away from him but he doesn’t want to admit it. James has been in a committed relationship with another woman, who Lala appears supportive of. A few weeks ago, Kennedy shared a post on social media, revealing that he was shocked that Kent was ending their friendship.

Lala Kent appears strong in her stance that she’s ending her friendship with James. While one can imagine she’s heartbroken that they can’t continue their friendship, she doesn’t want someone who disrespects her relationship.