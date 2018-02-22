Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s Husband, Invites Atheists To His Church

The former reality star told fans that atheists were 'absolutely' welcome to come to a service.

Derick Dillard has been under fire in recent months for his disparaging remarks about the LGBTQ community, but now it seems that he’s becoming more accepting, or at least kind of. The former reality TV star recently tweeted that he was extending an invitation to homosexuals and all members of the LGBTQ community to come worship at the Cross Church, where he and Jill Duggar Dillard work. Fans were immediately skeptical of the invitation, but he stated that all were welcome. However, fans then learned soon after that Derick was inviting them to an event that discussed how homosexuality is not acceptable if you want to live a “Godly” life.

The former reality star left the TLC show Counting On under mysterious circumstances. He told his followers that he was not fired from the show, though TLC made it known they cut ties with him after he went on a rant about transgender star Jazz Jennings, who also stars on a TLC show. According to Derick, it was “disgusting” that TLC was promoting her because “transgender is a myth.” Many fans are upset that Derick no longer appears on the show and have stated that TLC “chose Jazz” over Derick, even though she was never actually involved.

Derick Dillard also made it know that atheists are welcome at his church as well. Jill Duggar Dillard’s husband stated that he was not only extending his invitation to members of the LGBTQ community but to anyone who wished to come to his church. A Twitter user asked him if she could come to his church as an atheist woman who has had children out of wedlock. Derick replied that she was “absolutely” welcome.

While some are surprised by Derick’s sudden openness, others have suggested that it is only because he wants to save face after the fiasco with Jazz Jennings. Others have stated that they believe Derick is trying to trick people into coming to his and Jill Duggar Dillard’s church so that he can then convert them and make them believers in Jesus.

The event will be happening this weekend, so many people will be keeping their eye on his social media to see how this pans out.