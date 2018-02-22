‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Tells Nick A Painful Truth, Chelsea Takes Christian And Connor

Nick will finally learn the truth about Christian's paternity. Sharon brings him the heartbreaking news.

The Young and the Restless has been teasing about the revelation of Christian’s paternity for weeks. Recent spoilers suggest that the week of Feb. 26 will finally be the time that Nick learns the truth, but it will break his heart and turn his world upside down.

Sharon tells Nick the heartbreaking truth

Sharon (Sharon Case) already knows about Christian being the son of Adam Newman (last played by Justin Hartley). She and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) are working together to keep Nick (Joshua Morrow) from learning the secret. However, as things progressed, Sharon will tell Phyllis she can’t continue on keeping Nick in the dark. He needs to learn the truth, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sharon called Nick and told him there’s something that’s bothering her. As she was about to tell him what it is, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) knocked her out, and she ended up in the hospital still unconscious. Sharon will finally wake up while Nick is there at the hospital, so she might get the chance to tell him about Chelsea’s claims regarding Christian’s paternity.

However, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick might not be able to handle the news easily. It will be heartbreaking for him, and he might even think that Sharon and Phyllis are just making it up, via CDL. Nick will surely want to hear what Chelsea got to say. But will he be too late?

Chelsea takes Christian and Conor

After knocking out Sharon, Chelsea is in great panic. She packed her suitcases, wrote a note for Nick and prepared to leave. Phyllis arrived when she was about to leave and told her she knows what she did to Sharon and that it is time for her to step up, via Soaps.com. Chelsea slips in another door and went to get Conor and Christian at the Newman ranch.

Today on #YR, Phyllis and Sharon consider exposing Chelsea's secret. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XQ2ceSKZFN pic.twitter.com/e1eKyVFoVb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 21, 2018

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will take action and Chelsea must decide what’s next move will be. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor will work together to protect the family. Spoilers said that Nikki will stand in Chelsea’s way and will not hand her the boys.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.