Jennifer Lawrence Slams Harvey Weinstein For Using Her Name To Dismiss Class Action Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jennifer Lawrence has slammed Harvey Weinstein for claiming, in legal documents, that she had spoken kindly about him in the past. As TMZ reports, Weinstein is trying to get a class action lawsuit dismissed that was filed on behalf of the women who allege that the former top-tier Hollywood producer sexually assaulted them.

The lawsuit was filed by Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller, and Nannette Klatt, Deadline reports. But Weinstein and his team say that the definition stipulated in the suit are too broad and would include any woman who had ever met him.

“Such women would include, presumably, Jennifer Lawrence, who told Oprah Winfrey she had known Weinstein since she was 20 years old and said ‘he had only ever been nice to me,’ and Meryl Streep, who stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship,” Weinstein’s legal documents say.

Lawrence took offense by her inclusion in this list. The Mother actress told TMZ that, while she was not personally affected by Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, he and his lawyers are “taking things out of context.”

“This is what predators do, and it must stop.”

Lawrence went on to say that she supports the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and congratulated them for using the courts to go after him.

Meryl Streep has also spoken out against Weinstein using her name in his defense. Deadline reports that the Oscar-winning actress called it “pathetic and exploitative.” She insists that just because she admitted Harvey was never sexually inappropriate with her, doesn’t mean that its ok to use her name to dismiss the women who say that he was.

The lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein was filed in 2017. The plaintiffs are claiming $5 million in damages and implicate The Weinstein Company, Miramax and lawyer David Boies in what the accusers have named the “Weinstein Sexual Enterprise.” In the filing, they also say that the “casting couch” was Weinstein’s “office of choice.” The Weinstein Company has sought to get the lawsuit dismissed by claiming that Harvey should shoulder the consequences of his alleged actions on his own.

Harvey Weinstein sexual allegations became headline news last year after the New York Times reported that there were a number of women, mostly actresses, who had accused the producer of sexual assault. After the initial reports, several women came out to accuse Weinstein and other powerful men in Hollywood of similar misconduct.