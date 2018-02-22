Jenelle Evans Breaks Her Silence After David Eason’s Firing From MTV

Jenelle Evans decided to delete her Twitter account earlier this week after she faced backlash for David Eason’s behavior. It was just a few weeks ago that Jenelle’s husband David announced that he had created his own Twitter account. However, David decided to lash out at the LGBTQ community this past weekend and MTV acted quickly and fired her. Right now, MTV has about six weeks left of production and it sounds like they are contemplating whether to continue filming with Jenelle. As it turns out, Evans hasn’t addressed the network’s decision to fire David. Instead of speaking out about the incident, she has kept quiet.

She is no longer active on Twitter and she has only shared a few photos from her life since she deleted her Twitter account. Many of her followers are expecting her to speak out about the incident, but she hasn’t released a statement. Maybe MTV has asked her to keep a low profile. But Evans is posting on Instagram, sharing family memories. According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans shared a photo of herself as a little girl. She looks like both Jace and Ensley, but fans weren’t buying her innocent family photos. They wanted an explanation.

While many people told her that she looked exactly like Jace and Ensley, others pointed to the fact that she kept ignoring what was going on. One person pointed out that Jenelle shouldn’t stay silent throughout this entire ordeal. The follower wrote that Jenelle’s life was a lie, as she kept silence during one of the biggest scandals to hit her family. The follower also pointed out that the family photos were a nice distraction but they didn’t work. Perhaps Evans wanted to focus on the nicer times but it sounds like her fans aren’t buying her efforts to reshift the attention. As of right now, David Eason hasn’t said anything and he hasn’t apologized for his actions. Regardless, the damage appears to be done. All eyes are on Jenelle to see what she does next.

Jenelle Evans is currently in North Carolina and it sounds like MTV are putting the filming on hold for now. This could be her last season with Teen Mom 2.