Chris Rock Makes Joke About Wanting To See ‘Equal Amount’ Of White Kids Being Shot Every Month

Comedian Chris Rock makes untimely and insenstive joke in Netflix special about hoping to see an equal amount of of white kids shot every month.

Chris Rock was onstage delivering a comic performance on his Netflix special when he made an “untimely and insensitive” joke about white kids being shot. TMZ‘s cameras caught up with Rock at LAX on Wednesday to ask him about the incident, but he wasn’t talking. The comedian went about his business and refused to answer them.

A video posted below shows Chris Rock telling an audience that he wants to live in a world where an “equal” number of white kids are shot every month. He even brought their mothers into what he thought was a great joke.

“I want to live in a world with real equality. I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month. I want to see white mothers on TV crying.”

Chris Rock isn’t one to hold back anything when it comes to race. He rarely strays from the subject of discrimination and is bold in skewering white people. As the Inquisitr reported, Rock believes white people living today are responsible for the actions of their ancestors when slavery existed. The 53-year-old makes no apologies for his views and outward disdain of injustices. It’s come to be expected that Rock will offend white people in his jokes and he’s fine with that.

Perhaps this joke about wanting to see an equal amount of white kids being shot each month to balance out the statistics of kids of other races is going too far. Last Wednesday, 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were mowed down by a former student firing an AR-15. Most of the kids murdered were white.

Rock is entertaining audiences on his Netflix special, Tamborine. The Columbian reports that his special premiered on February 14. Rock will impart his own life experiences with the crowd and work in a more laid back atmosphere in which he wears a T-shirt and jeans. He was open about cheating on his wife, having a porn addiction, and going through a nasty custody battle after getting divorced.

Chris Rock Lost for Words on White Kids Getting Shot Joke https://t.co/9GLvetp4bR — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2018

In an ironic twist, NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch just accused the “legacy media” of loving mass shootings for only the ratings of watching “crying white mothers.” Her statement was made at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. CNN had the clip seen below.

NRA spokeswoman: “Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it… Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you…” https://t.co/zdMoiq3AIN pic.twitter.com/gXJ3bussp3 — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings. You guys love it,” Loesch said. “Now I’m not saying that you love the tragedy. But I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back (of the room).”