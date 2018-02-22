New Fab Four! Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Join William And Kate For Their First Joint Engagement

The Fab Foursome is scheduled to appear at the Royal Foundation Forum next week to discuss upcoming projects and their visions for the future.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to have their first joint engagement with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Fab Foursome is scheduled to appear at the Royal Foundation Forum next week to discuss upcoming projects and their visions for the future.

According to the Daily Mail, the event will be the first of its kind for Markle, who is set to wed Harry this coming May. Markle has only appeared in public once with other members of the royal family.

The former Suits star spent the Christmas holiday with Harry’s family and joined them for the annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham. The upcoming forum will be Markle’s first joint engagement, though she won’t become a patron of the Royal Foundation until she ties the knot with Harry on May 19.

William and Harry created the Royal Foundation back in 2009 and officially launched it in 2011. The initiative has funded a lot of great programs over the years, including the Invictus Games, United for Wildlife, and Heads Together.

The upcoming forum will be hosted by BBC host Tina Daheley, who will be speaking to a mixed crowd of beneficiaries and program partners. William, Kate, and Harry will use the forum as a means to reveal their philanthropic plans for 2018.

It isn’t clear if Markle will address the crowd, but it could be an opportunity to see what kind of charitable work she’ll take on once she becomes a member of the royal family.

Apart from the charitable work, the event is a great chance to see Markle and Harry join William and Kate for the first time in a public setting. Following Markle’s first meeting with William and Kate in November, the actress revealed that they’ve been nothing but kind in welcoming her to the family.

“She’s been wonderful,” Markle shared about Kate, while Harry quickly added, “As has William as well, you know, fantastic support.”

Although things are going great for Markle and Harry, they recently experienced a scare at Kensington Palace. An unknown person sent a letter to Markle that they claimed contained anthrax.

Scotland Yard is investigating the incident and announced that the white powder in the letter was not anthrax. Kensington Palace screens all incoming mail to the royal family and the letter did not reach Markle.

Markle and Harry are set to exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. Markle’s celebrity status, biracial makeup, and American nationality have created a bit of controversy with some groups in Britain, including claims of racism.

In fact, back in 2016, Kensington Palace blasted some media outlets for writing stories about Markle that contained “racial undertones.” Fortunately, most royal fans in the country believe that Markle will infuse the royal family with new life and have no problems with her identity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on the anthrax letter or security concerns surrounding their upcoming wedding, but authorities are taking the appropriate measures to ensure the couple’s safety.