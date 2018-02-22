‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 26: Wyatt Proposes, Steffy Rages At Hope

Next week on 'B&B' Katie gets a stunning offer, Bill makes threats, and Sally makes a checkmate move.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday. February 26 through Friday, March 2 promise that new love kicks into high gear, two cheaters rage at their circumstances, and an exiting character makes bold moves to set the stage for her departure. By the end of next week, a family fractures and fates change forever.

B&B Casting News Week Of February 26

With B&B spoilers revealing that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will soon fire a trusted employee, it doesn’t bode well that Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins) is back next week, according to Highlight Hollywood. Bill and Jarrett have been at odds for months over Bill’s fake reviews of Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) fashion line that wrecked her business. Will it be Jarrett that gets the ax?

Another big casting reveal for next week is the return of Big Brother alumnus Jessica Graf as Jody, the hostess at Il Giardino. Jessica and her showmance partner Cody Nickson won The Amazing Race and will appear together on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28. Cody will play a patron at the restaurant. On a side note, Jessica and Cody just got engaged in real life, so perhaps sparks will fly.

Katie And Wyatt Reunite And He Proposes

Next week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Opera News report that not only do Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) have a sweet reunion, but Wyatt takes a big step and pops the question. That’s a quick evolution from their no-strings-attached affair to him playing step-dad to her kid, who also happens to be Wyatt’s half-brother.

The pair breaks the news to Bill who freaks out when he discovers Katie is the mystery lover Wyatt’s been seeing for months. Bill lays into Katie about this twisted relationship, but he’s got no room to talk after cheating with his daughter-in-law. Bill may fire Wyatt after an ultimatum to choose Katie or the Spencer family. Bill is off the rails and will soon find himself in the hospital.

Get ready for a thrill ride full of deception, reconnection and redemption! Tune in this week on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/3r1yfUZ3KY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2018

Courtney Hope’s Exit Confirmed. Sally Makes A Move

The Inquisitr reported Courtney Hope’s exit earlier this month and now another credible source is confirming that Sally Spectra is about to hit the back burner of the CBS soap. The most recent Daytime Confidential podcast quotes inside sources that say she’s on the way out the door. Pierson Fode is back as Thomas Forrester on March 9 to facilitate her exit plot.

Next week, Sally decides it’s time to make Bill pay once and for all when he doesn’t keep his word to help Spectra Fashions rebuild after he destroyed her family business. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps confirm that Dan Martin is back soon as Lt. Baker, so will it be Sally or Bill in handcuffs over this epic confrontation? Bill is out of control lately.

Next week on #BoldandBeautiful: Spoiler Video: Sally Tells Bill His Reign of Terror Is Over https://t.co/BfLpASln9q pic.twitter.com/MW7x8hbQdX — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) February 19, 2018

B&B News: Sheila Carter Is Back Next Week

Although Kimberlin Brown has been away from B&B, spoilers say she’s taking a breath from her Congressional campaign to reprise her role as Sheila Carter. Sketchy Sheila is back the week of February 26 and she observes a showdown between Bill and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and tries to figure out how to use this to her advantage.

Ridge is still intent on having his revenge against Bill. Although Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) keeps insisting that the sex with Bill was consensual, Bold spoilers tease that Ridge’s constant badgering and implications start to convince her that maybe she was a victim. It doesn’t help that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) keeps rejecting her.

When you realize today’s episode is over ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hzz7HKfC3z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 21, 2018

Steffy Rages Over Hope And Liam’s Bond

This week on Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers showed Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was shaken when she saw the ultrasound of Liam and Steffy’s baby. The actress shared on Instagram live on February 21 that Hope was so upset because the last time she saw an ultrasound was when she miscarried Wyatt’s baby. Hope soon shares the cause of her sadness and Liam comforts her.

Next week on B&B, Steffy loses it when Liam shows up to Forrester to see Hope and not her. Steffy is certain that Hope is conniving to steal Liam even though his visit is about the Hope for the Future project. Soap Central spoilers say someone is left out in the cold and it’s likely Steffy.

Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on the “who shot Bill” mystery, Don Diamont’s Dancing with the Stars gig, and why Steffy won’t win back Liam. Watch CBS weekdays for the latest episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.