Kailyn Lowry To Interview Vince Russo On Her Podcast After He Slammed Her For ‘Spitting Out Kids’

Kailyn Lowry may not have been surprised that Jenelle Evans did an interview to slam her and her decision to have a third baby. Jenelle spoke out about her Teen Mom 2 co-star during the interview with Vince Russo and it seemed like he would say anything to make Evans feel better, including slamming Lowry. When Kailyn heard the interview, she was shocked to hear someone slamming her for something that Jenelle had done as well. Russo kept saying that Kailyn was a bad mother because she had three kids with three different fathers – something Jenelle has as well.

After hearing the interview, Lowry revealed she had no interest in going on his podcast to share her side of the story. Maybe she wants to be in control of the interview, as she has invited him to her podcast to address whatever he said about her. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry announced that she would be interviewing him today and she encouraged her fans to send her questions that she could ask him. It sounds like many of her fans want her to hold him accountable for the things he said about her. Many predicted that he would be super nice to her and backtrack on his comments.

Jenelle Evans has since deleted her Twitter profile so she won’t be able to speak out about Vince Russo’s decision to do an interview with Kailyn Lowry. One can imagine she will be upset about the interview, especially if Vince starts changing his story. During his interview with Jenelle, he was very set in his ways, including how he saw Kailyn. He kept slamming her for popping out children. She has three children with three different men, but Jenelle has the exact same thing. That wasn’t something Vince pointed out. Despite saying that he watches the show with his wife, he seemed to make some basic mistakes about the girls.

Kailyn Lowry is planning on interviewing Vince Russo today and the episode will air later this spring. Today, fans can hear the episode with Leah Messer, an episode many Teen Mom 2 fans have looked forward to.