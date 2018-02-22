‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sneak Peek At The Week Of Feb. 26, 2018

Here's what to expect next week in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of February 26 are slowly starting to roll in, and it looks like it will be a week of secrets in Salem. Many of the characters will be scrambling to hide their secrets, while others will try to find out the truth and share the shocking information.

According to a February 21 report by Buzzworthy Radio, a quick peek at some of the Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week has been revealed, and the DiMera family drama will likely be front and center. As many fans know, Abigail is currently dealing with a split personality disorder, which makes her believe that she is Gabi Hernandez. It was Abigail as Gabi who killed Andre DiMera, and the secret is getting harder and harder to keep, especially now that Stefan is starting to figure it all out.

During the coming week, Chad DiMera will get closer and closer to finding out the truth about his brother’s murder and the dire situation that is going on with his wife. It looks like Chad will be a bit suspicious of what’s happening between Stefan and Abigail, and eventually, his digging could lead him to find out the shocking truth about Abby.

Meanwhile, the real Gabi Hernandez is still on the hook for Andre’s murder. She’s terrified of going back to prison, especially for a crime that she did not commit. Gabi will lean on Sonny Kiriakis during this tough time, as he’ll understand the fear she is facing about leaving her daughter, Arianna, without a mother yet again. Many Days of Our Lives fans may remember that Gabi has already served prison time for the murder of Nick Fallon, and it was Sonny and Will who raised Arianna in her absence.

All the while, Steve Johnson will continue to get bad news. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kayla will be forced to tell her beloved husband something “grim” and that it could impact a lot of people, especially Steve’s son, Tripp. Tripp will be upset by the bad news, but he’ll have Ciara there to comfort him.

While all of this is going on, Lani and Eli will “reassert their agreement” about keeping the paternity of Lani’s baby a secret. However, Eli’s mother, Valerie Grant, may have something to say about that as the week rolls on.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.