Fergie Allegedly ‘Cried Hysterically’ Over National Anthem Disaster Backlash, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Fergie reportedly fears her career could be over after her widely panned national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game, claims 'Radar Online.'

Fergie is reportedly worried that her career will suffer following her pretty disastrous rendition of the U.S. national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game over the weekend, according to a recent report by Radar Online. The site is claiming that Fergie is understandably at a low point right now following the intense backlash that followed her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and is thinking of ways to make up for the widely panned performance.

According to the outlet, the singer – who is mom to 4-year-old Axl with former husband Josh Duhamel – was “crying hysterically” after seeing all the negative comments that flooded in on social media and supposedly “really thought that this was the end of her career.”

“She is just really sad and does not want to even leave the house,” the source continued of how the singer and host of Fox’s talent search The Four: Battle For Stardom is holding up amid the intense criticism.

Notably, her son Axl and former husband Josh were spotted paying a visit to the star’s Los Angeles home on February 19, one day after her national anthem performance disaster, which the site claimed gave her a bit of a boost amid the nasty comments that flooded in following her appearance at the basketball game.

“Josh coming to see her and bring her flowers really did mean a lot to her,” claimed Radar Online’s source after Josh was photographed paying her visit with a bouquet of flowers and a card, while little Axl was also spotted heading inside with his dad holding a card expressing his love for his mom.

The outlet also alleged that Fergie’s nearest and dearest have been trying their best to minimize the drama when speaking to the star about her appearance, supposedly telling her that she was being “dramatic” by suggesting that her career is now over following the performance.

“But the truth is no one knows what the outcome will be,” said the site’s source, adding that Fergie has allegedly learned not to take such big risks in the future when it comes to her career.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The site continued by claiming that the star is now thinking of ways to do damage control and is supposedly considering performing a free concert in the spring to show the world how talented she really is.

Radar Online reported that she may even consider getting back together with her former Black Eyed Peas bandmates to work on new music, though neither Fergie nor her team have confirmed those claims.

Fergie was widely criticized by fans and celebrities alike following her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on February 18 after she put a unique sultry jazz spin on the U.S. national anthem.

#nbaallstar A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 18, 2018 at 11:50pm PST

Amid a wave of backlash and criticism, she then apologized for her performance in a statement in which she admitted that she “wanted to try something special for the NBA,” which is why her national anthem rendition ahead of the game was so unique.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” she said, per People. “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Social media was awash with mostly negative comments following Fergie’s unusual national anthem performance, while a number of athletes and celebrities attending the game — including Jimmy Kimmel, who addressed his reaction on his late night talk show this week — were seen smirking in the crowd she performed.