‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of Feb 26: Ava Gets Upper Hand With Sonny, Franco Confronts Jim

Next week on 'GH' is Scout's first birthday, the Friz wedding grinds to a halt, and Kim gets closer to Julian.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 2 from the soap magazines reveal that the Friz wedding comes to a startling end before it even gets started. By the end of the week, there’s a stunning arrest, and one troubled legacy character winds up in big trouble that creates a ripple effect across two families. Here’s what to expect next week on GH.

GH Spoilers, Monday, February 26

As the week starts, the Friz wedding is slated to begin, but things don’t go as planned. Julian Jerome (William deVry) suffers a devastating blow. Will he find out about Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) sleeping with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton)? General Hospital spoilers tease that the situation makes him more open to what’s next with Kim Nero (Tamara Braun).

There’s a problem with Mike Corbin (Max Gail) that wrecks Sonny. Spoilers from Soap Central say things look up for Ava Jerome (Maura West) when Mike wanders into her gallery and trashes a costly piece of art. Meanwhile, things are tense at the PCPD with new partners and the boss. This new guy, Chase (Josh Swickard), is no substitute for Nathan West (Ryan Paevey).

.@MauraWest is ready for #GH14000, are you?!? Join us THIS FRIDAY – FEBRUARY 23RD for the 14,000th episode of #GH. Help us spread the word by using the hashtag, liking and retweeting our posts. pic.twitter.com/l74TFdoVEC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2018

GH Spoilers, Tuesday, February 27

On Tuesday, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) worries about Peter August’s (Wes Ramsey) intentions, and this likely is about his attentiveness to the widow Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms). Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has bad news for Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) when she tells her she spotted Finn and Alexis on their walk of shame.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that as the wedding nears, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) gets restless, and he’s right to worry. Things are not going as planned, and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) winds up at risk. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) work together, and Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) is there for his son.

Celebrate #GH14000 with @kinshriner! Share our posts, use the hashtag, and join us THIS FRIDAY for the 14,000th episode of #GH. pic.twitter.com/h8ZdkVoeWP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 19, 2018

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, February 28

This week’s ABC Soaps in Depth offers spoilers for mid-week that say Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) learns things are not as they seem. Is she finally catching on to Dr. Bensch’s (James DePaiva) inappropriate interest in her? It’s the first birthday for Scout Cain, and she happily celebrates with her mom and dad. Drew makes an offer to Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt).

Drew wants to help Oscar with his alternate prom. Kim finds herself drawn closer to Julian as she spends time with him getting ready for the alt-prom at Charlie’s Pub. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) pleads with Ava not to press charges for Mike’s criminal destruction at her gallery, and that gives her the upper hand. Franco gets a troubling message about Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan).

GH Spoilers, Thursday, March 1

Other General Hospital spoilers for this week say that Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) doesn’t like the position she finds herself in and then she makes an arrest. Is it Mike for his wrecking art at Ava’s gallery? Drew has questions for Kim. Ava gets to spend time with Avery since she’s got Sonny over a barrel in the matter with his father Mike.

Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) is happy that Ava gets to see her child, no matter how it occurred. Franco has a shocking epiphany about his shared past with Drew. He remembers how Jim abused him and Drew. Scotty and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) put aside their mutual dislike to help out Franco, who is hard hit by this revelation about his past.

The 14,000th episode of #GH is just TWO DAYS AWAY! Help #RogerHowarth get the word out – use #GH14000 to join the conversation now. pic.twitter.com/0SNNH36DVq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 21, 2018

GH Spoilers, Friday, March 2

As the week closes, Franco finds and confronts Jim Harvey about him abusing them as kids, but will Jim survive this confrontation? Sam and Drew show up to Julian’s bar to help chaperone the prom event. That puts them in the space shared by Kim and Julian. Sam also crosses paths with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) on Friday’s GH episode.

Also next week, Peter steps up to offer Maxie support. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is disappointed by Dante. Sam gets some peace of mind, and Peter opens up to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Finn misreads a situation as his love life gets more complicated. He’s drawn to both Anna and Alexis, but with whom will he next tangle?

