Jane Seymour, 67, Poses For ‘Playboy’ Once Again, Former Bond Girl Is As Sexy As Ever

The English actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a tasteful silky lace lingerie.

Despite already being well past her prime, former James Bond actress Jane Seymour revealed through her personal Instagram account that she had apparently agreed to an interview and a photo shoot with Playboy Magazine. The English actress, whose real name is Joyce Wilhelmina Frankenberg, recently turned 67 years old on Feb. 15. Seymour, who played the role of Solitaire in 1973’s Live and Let Die, previously graced the pages of the entertainment magazine in its July 1973 and January 1987 issues. This is apparently the third time that she was approached by Playboy for a photo shoot and interview.

According to Fox News, the ageless actress initially announced the news of her being in the upcoming issue of Playboy on social media. Seymour shared a photo of herself on the social media platform wearing a silky lace lingerie and tousled tresses. The actress mentioned in the photo’s caption that she was very excited to share the news with her fans and that at her age she still felt “better-than-ever.” The British star also urged fans to catch her on her latest comedy television series on Pop TV, Let’s Get Physical, where she stars alongside Matt Jones, Misha Rasaiah, Chris Diamantopoulos, and AnnaLynne McCord.

In the interview with Playboy, Seymour talked about how she felt much sexier now when compared to when she was younger. The actress clarified that through the years she has grown very comfortable in her own skin. She was also very surprised when Playboy initially contacted her about the photo shoot, but she was still enthusiastic about showing her more vulnerable side to her fans and the magazine’s readers.

Seymour has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, which all started when she played the role of a Bond girl in the 70s. She then starred in various other movies such as Somewhere In Time and East of Eden. The actress also cemented her celebrity status on television when she played the lead role in the popular western drama series, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Seymour is the mother of four children, actress Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, and twins, Kristopher and John. Last year, Seymour made a startling revelation on the morning show NBC Megyn Kelly Today and shared her experience of having been sexually harassed when she was still a struggling young actress in Hollywood. The actress talked about how she was harassed by a producer during a screen test and how the experience resulted in her quitting show business for an entire year.