Val Kilmer Sports Surgical Mask At The Airport As He Continues To Fight For His Life Amid Cancer Battle

After years of denying the cancer rumors, the 'Tombstone' star recently came clean about his years long battle with cancer.

Val Kilmer’s health seemed to be looking up after a two-year battle with throat cancer. But the Top Gun star was spotted wearing a surgical mask at a Los Angeles airport this week, sparking renewed concerns about his health. Has Kilmer’s fight for his life taken a turn for the worse?

According to the Daily Mail, Kilmer was seen wearing a surgical mask while making his way through LAX in Los Angeles. The actor also sported a hat, scarf, and sunglasses to conceal his identity, and it almost worked.

Kilmer was almost unrecognizable as he walked through the airport with his heavy scarf, which concealed the surgical scar he has on his throat. It’s unknown why Kilmer was wearing the surgical mask, but his health has been on a swift decline over the past two years.

Despite being seen with a tracheostomy tube in his throat, Kilmer denied the health rumors for years. He finally admitted to having cancer during a Reddit AMA back in April.

A fan asked Kilmer about how Michael Douglas said he had terminal cancer, to which Kilmer replied, “He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don’t sound like my normal self, yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer’s unusual phrasing is probably due to his belief in the religion of Christian Science. The actor is a devoted Christian Scientist and does not believe in the use of modern medicine. Instead, Kilmer treats medical issues through prayer. Although Kilmer went through chemotherapy, he credits prayer and his religion for his successful battle with cancer.

While fans don’t know the true reason behind the surgical mask, it’s possible that Kilmer is worried about catching something like the flu, which would only make things worse.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last year, Kilmer opened up about his health and admitted that his battle with cancer took a toll on his life. At one point, doctors were forced to operate on the actor’s trachea, which left his voice raspy.

While Kilmer was in the hospital recovering, his daughter, Mercedes, was in a terrible car wreck that landed her in the hospital next to her dad. Fortunately, Mercedes made a full recovery while the round of chemotherapy eliminated Kilmer’s throat cancer.

Kilmer has remained relatively silent about his health since last year. Apart from praising his religious beliefs for helping him get through the cancer scare, Kilmer has remained out of the spotlight. It isn’t clear why the Tombstone star is being so reclusive in public, but his latest spotting is sparking concerns that cancer may have returned.

Fans can only wish for the best and hope that Val Kilmer will continue to seek professional medical help in the event of any more health concerns.