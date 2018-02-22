Red Wine Could Help You Avoid A Trip To The Dentist, Polyphenols Help To Prevent Tooth Decay

Moderate consumption of red wine can help to prevent heart disease and diabetes, now scientist claim it can combat tooth decay and gum disease too.

A new study has claimed that drinking red wine could help you to avoid the dreaded trip to the dentist. Research scientists have reported in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry that polyphenols found in red wine might be good for oral health as they help to reduce tooth decay and gum disease. The chemicals found in red wine are thought to help reduce the number of harmful bacteria in the mouth.

Two polyphenols found in red wine, caffeic, and p-coumaric acids, were found to prevent harmful bacteria from sticking to the teeth and gums. The pathogenic bacteria are the main cause of dental plaque, cavities, and gum disease. As reported by the BBC, the polyphenols found in red wine were found to be even more effective when combined with Streptococcus dentisani, an oral probiotic, which stimulates the growth of good bacteria in the mouth.

The Spanish scientists suggested that their findings could lead to new dental treatments which could help us to avoid tooth decay. Red wine is especially rich in polyphenols but they are also found in other drinks and foods. Coffee, tea, and orange juice also contain polyphenols, as do blueberries, raspberries, and black grapes.

Of course, this most recent study isn’t the first time that scientists have reported on the health benefits of drinking red wine. Previous studies have suggested that moderate consumption of red wine can help to combat heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Reed Saxon / AP Images

Polyphenols In Red Wine Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease and Diabetes

As was recently reported in Time magazine, scientists have found that those who drink a moderate amount of alcohol, especially red wine, are 30 percent less likely to develop diabetes than those who drank less than once a week. Scientists all seem to believe that the polyphenols in red wine have an antioxidant effect which has a beneficial effect on our long-term health. Those benefits are not restricted to simply lowering the risk of diabetes. As reported by the Independent, moderate red wine consumption can also reduce the risk of heart disease, angina, and strokes.

It would seem that most of the scientific studies suggest that drinking a glass of red wine three or four times each week is beneficial to our health. However, the scientists also sound a note of caution. The health benefits of red wine are not a signal that you should drink more alcohol. Drinking heavily is known to increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes and has been linked to more than 50 diseases, so whilst moderate consumption of red wine can be beneficial, drinking so excess is most certainly not good for your health.