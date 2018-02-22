Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Pregnant And Justin Bieber Is Ecstatic, According To ‘NW’

Selena Gomez is excited to be a young mom and Justin Bieber is eager to settle down.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been dating on and off for several years already, but it seems that there’s no turning back this time because a new report revealed that the two are having a baby. According to The Hollywood Gossip, the 25-year-old songstress is pregnant and her boyfriend is ecstatic about it. He allegedly didn’t expect it, but having a child is a dream come true for him.

A source told NW that Selena revealed that she’s pregnant to Justin during their recent trip to Laguna Beach. Some of their close friends claimed that the two have been casual with contraception because they both wanted to have a baby someday. They have allegedly put their faith in God’s hands and think that this accident was a good one.

According to an insider, Gomez really liked the idea of being a young mom and Justin is eager to settle down; which could mean that the two are ready to start their own family. After finding out that she’s pregnant, the “Wolves” singer has started ditching alcohol, sushi, and soft cheeses to avoid any health issues. The 23-year-old pop star, on the other hand, began following pregnancy accounts on Instagram and even had his photo taken with a fan’s baby.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

There’s still no confirmation if Selena Gomez is really pregnant and Justin Bieber is her baby daddy, but one thing is for sure – and that is the two are head over heels in love with each other. The power couple was recently spotted packing on the PDA in Jamaica. They went to Montego Bay to attend the wedding of Justin’s father Jeremy and Chelsey Rebelo. According to TMZ, the new wife of his dad is pregnant and they are having a baby girl.

If the pregnancy report on Selena is true, then the Bieber family will be welcoming two babies this year. Some fans are worried that the on-and-off couple may end up splitting again or have a relapse. However, a source told PEOPLE that they have both hugely matured and their relationship is very special.

The lives of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly different now and it seems that things could work out this time. An insider revealed that the pair has learned from their past mistakes. They are reportedly not putting any pressure on each other and things are much different now.