Meghan Markle And Prince Harry In Anthrax Scare, According To ‘The Telegraph’

Meghan and Harry were sent a letter containing white substance according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly received an anthrax scare after white powder was sent to Kensington Palace, according to The Telegraph. The letter was addressed to both Meghan and Prince Harry and it created some panic in the Palace. Security experts were called in to check the substance and the powder was determined to be harmless after analysis. According to The Daily Mail, the letter was sent to Kensington Palace on February 12, a day before the couple visited Edinburgh on February 13.

The report says that the package was intercepted before it reached Meghan and Prince Harry. A second letter was also intercepted on its way to the office of Home Secretary Amber Rudd at the Houses of parliament and the material inside was also found to be harmless.

Detectives at Scotland Yard say that the counter-terrorism command unit had launched an investigation. The Police are reportedly trying to determine if the two incidents a connected. Scotland Yard is said to be on high alert and is trying to trace the senders of the letters.

There have been no comments from Kensington Palace about the incident. However, the report on The Telegraph says that there has been high security around the couple ahead of their wedding at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, on Saturday, May 19.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan has been assigned a security team from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command. The soon-to-be Princess will be subject to 24 hours protection and will receive a number of security briefings. This is not the first threat to the Royal Family, in October a terror suspect told extremist to attack Prince George at School. The report claims that cases of hoax anthrax letters have soared since the 2001 attacks in the U.S. which killed five people.

Reports say that a white substance was also sent to former President Obama’s office in Washington DC, early this month. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing; the substance sent to the former president is thought to be baby powder according to reports. This incident is disturbing to the Royal Family as they prepare for two weddings this year according to Refinery29. Scotland Yard has not made any arrests concerning the incident, according to reports by The Telegraph and The Daily Mail.