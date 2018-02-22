‘Big Brother, ‘Amazing Race’ Lovebirds Cody Nickson And Jessica Graf Reveal Their Wedding Plans

The reality TV lovebirds have a big wedding budget after an amazing win on ‘The Amazing Race.’

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have had an amazing year and it’s about to get even better. The reality TV couple, who first met on Big Brother 19 last June and went on to win one million dollars on The Amazing Race less than eight months later, are planning a wedding—and it’s coming sooner than you’d think. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jessica and Cody talked about their upcoming wedding which could take place later this year.

In the interview, Jessica Graf revealed that Cody’s proposal was “an absolute surprise.” While Jessica had been praying for a poposal—she had even secretly hoped Cody would pop the question during the live Big Brother 19 finale last September—she revealed she had no idea Cody had even been ring shopping when he got down on one knee with a big yellow diamond atop a hill in Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. Jessica Graf also told Us that she and Cody Nickson plan to wed sometime this year.

“The wedding will be in the fall!” Graf told Us.

“We’re both very excited! There’s a lot of planning to do so we’re going to hit the ground running. I would love to have the wedding on a vineyard somewhere here in Los Angeles.”

John Paul Filo / CBS

Jessica Graf said she hopes to hire a wedding planner to help her create her vision for the perfect day. Cody Nickson’s young daughter, Paisley, will be a flower girl in the wedding, while Cody revealed he has just one request for the wedding.

“The only thing I requested was that we have Texas Roadhouse cater the wedding … she agreed,” Nickson told Us Weekly.

As for the guest list, Cody and Jessica plan to invite some of their Big Brother and Amazing Race co-stars. Cody revealed that fellow Big Brother 19’s Mark Jansen and Elena Davies will be invited to the wedding, as will Amazing Race competitors Kristi Leskinen, Jen Hudak, Conor Daly, and Alexander Rossi.

And while Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf have had little down time since their whirlwind romance started, the millionaire couple has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Cody and Jessica both want to have a big family and they plan to start the baby making ASAP.

“We’re planning to have the wedding in the fall so that we can start a family sooner rather than later,” Jessica Graf revealed.

Forever His Babe ❤️ @hubsandhers A post shared by Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:12pm PST

The fact that they are now millionaires will undoubtedly help Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf realize their dream of a big family. According to the Gold Derby, after their Amazing Race win, Cody and Jessica announced that they wanted to start a family.

“Now we have a foundation as far as money goes to set up a family for ourselves,” Cody Nickson told Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan. “Jessica was the foundation for my strength throughout this entire thing. I wouldn’t have been able to do anything without her. I’m just glad I got to do it with the love of my life.”

“The future looks really bright and I’m really excited,” Graf added.

You can see Cody Nickson’s adorable proposal to Jessica Graf below.