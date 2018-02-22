Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top And Leggings

Chrissy Teigen proudly showed off her growing baby bump while out in New York City shortly after revealing her due date.

Chrissy Teigen may be five months pregnant with her second child, but that’s certainly not stopping the star from slipping into crop tops and leggings. The stunning model proudly showed off her baby bump while spending some time with husband John Legend and their one-year-old daughter Luna at the park this week.

In new photos published this week by Radar Online, the Lip Sync Battle host adorably had her bump on display while out and about with her family in New York City on February 21.

Teigen sported a black crop top and baseball cap, skin-tight black leggings, and a black biker jacket while pushing her adorable daughter on the swings at the play park as she and John doted on their first born.

Her growing middle was very much on full display as she stepped out in the Big Apple, proudly revealing her bare baby bump to the world as her tummy peeked out through her matching leggings and crop top.

The new photos also showed that Teigen is still keeping fit during her second pregnancy, as she sweetly lifted Luna up and gave her a cuddle after picking her up and out of the swing set seat.

Chrissy’s latest stunning bare baby bump sighting came shortly after she opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that her baby boy is due in June.

Per Us Weekly, she also told the comedian and daytime talk show host that she has no idea what to name her son, but joked that she was leaning towards the name Dick so that he would be called Dick Legend.

And it seems like Chrissy is understandably not afraid to show off her bump during her second pregnancy, which she and John officially confirmed last year.

This isn’t the first time the star has donned a crop top to show off her middle after announcing that she and her husband are expecting for the second time and will be giving little Luna her first sibling.

Last month, Teigen proudly revealed her baby bump while out and about once again.

She sported a white crop top, daisy duke shorts, a long denim jacket, and thigh-high tan boots while out to lunch with John in Los Angeles.

Teigen then shared a hilarious video showcasing her growing bump a few days later.

Chrissy took to social media to share a clip of her husband attempting to help her into a particularly tight pair of leggings after she struggled to pull them up over her growing bump.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

She’s also been flashing her bare baby bump on Instagram over the past few weeks, most recently sharing a snap of herself in the kitchen making a salad with her expanding middle on full display.

Chrissy then seemingly joked about being called out for baring her bump to the world in various photos and videos in the caption.

“[Please] don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life,” the soon-to-be mom of two joked.