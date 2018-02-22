Honey Boo Boo: 12-Year-Old Asks ‘Mama June’ Shannon To Teach Her About ‘The Birds And The Bees’

Mama June Shannon didn't know how to react when Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson asked her about 'the birds and the bees.'

Twelve-year-old Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson has subjected her mother, Mama June Shannon, to the question that all parents dread. As parents, we all know that the day will come when a child will ask us about the “the birds and the bees,” but, like many parents before us, Mama June wasn’t ready when the moment finally arrived. When Honey Boo Boo asked her mother to teach her about sex during a recent interview on Mama June’s WE tv show From Not To Hot, Mama June reacted as many parents do. She deflected the issue.

As reported by People magazine, when Honey Boo Boo asked her mother, “will you teach me about the birds and the bees,” Mama June ducked the question by employing evasion tactics and offering a much more innocent explanation.

“There are birds that live in trees, sometimes the bees get stung by the birds because they want to eat all their food.”

Unfortunately for Mama June, Honey Boo Boo wasn’t buying the answer. Alana told her mom that “I thought the birds and the bees were about sex.”

The amusing incident on From Not To Hot is not the only sign that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is growing up fast. She was also quick to burn fans who trolled her Instagram posts.

John Bazemore / AP Images

Honey Boo Boo Burns Fans Who Accuse Her Of ‘Acting Black’

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Instagram users had been trolling Honey Boo Boo by accusing her of “acting black,” presumably because of her southern accent. The 12-year-old reality TV star was having none of it and hit back at the trolls with an “Instagram story” post that was captured by The Shade Room.

In her expletive-laden video post, Honey Boo Boo told the trolls that “you can’t act a color” and told them that “she is not black.”

“Honey the last thing I am is black honey, I’m white. Look at my face, hun. I’m white.” “I want to know how the f**k you act a color? You wake up one day and think hmmm let’s see, I’m gonna be purple. Ho, you can’t act a color! You can be a color, but you can’t act a color.”

Incredibly, Honey Boo Boo’s video has been viewed over 1.8 million times in less than 24 hours. It seems clear that Alana Thompson is growing up fast and that Mama June’s youngest child is no longer a baby.