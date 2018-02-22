‘Big Brother,’ ‘Amazing Race’ Stars Cody Nickson And Jessica Graf Win $500K The Hard Way

A trip around the world leaves #Jody a millionaire couple months after they met in the ‘Big Brother’ house.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf got their redemption. The reality TV couple, who first met last summer when they were sequestered in the Big Brother house, won the one million dollar prize on The Amazing Race Season 30. Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf, (aka Team Big Brother), beat out Team Yale’s Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak, Team Extreme’s Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak Team IndyCar’sAlex Rossi and Conor Daly for The Amazing Race one million dollar grand prize after a final leg that landed them in Hong Kong and San Francisco.

In a post-victory interview posted by the Gold Derby, Cody and Jessica told show host Phil Keoghan that they saw The Amazing Race as “their redemption project.” Indeed, the competitive couple was cut short during their initial reality TV team-up.

Cody Nickson and JesicaGraf started out as a polarizing pair last summer when they cut themselves off from the other houseguests on Big Brother 19. At the end of the season, Nickson was voted America’s Favorite Houseguest by Big Brother viewers and took home a $25,000 prize. But on the Amazing Race, Cody and Jessica proved to be a formidable pair as a whirlwind trip around the world netted them a combined one million dollars. In comparison, the Big Brother winner gets $500,000 for surviving a three-month stay in the CBS sequester house.

Big Brother fans quickly reacted to Cody and Jessica’s Amazing Race win. Some fans recalled that Jessica was asked if Cody was worth losing $500,000 over in the Big Brother game. Others pointed out that Cody and Jessica have now each won the amount of money they would have received had either of them won Big Brother 19. Many fans also trolled Paul Abrahamian, the two-time Big Brother runner-up who butted heads with Nickson and Graf while they were in the Big Brother house.

I am SOOOOOOO elated that Jessica & Cody won #AmazingRace. They may not have won in Big Brother, but this is the win that counts the most!! #CongratsTeamBB — Judy (@Judyylicious) February 22, 2018

As it turns out, Cody and Jessica were much better off not winning Big Brother and winning #AmazingRace instead. Half a million dollars versus a million dollars. — Jonny (@yoshifan331) February 22, 2018

And to think Paul told @thejessicagraf she gave up 500k for love…. she got the guy, she got the cash… what does Paul got????? #AmazingRace #shegotitall #teamjody — Lavinia Skye (@LaviniaSkye) February 22, 2018

Cody and Jessica winning The Amazing Race makes watching last season of BB worth it !!!! I'm soooOOOOooooo happy !!!!!!!! Take that Paul, you got 2nd place …twice ! They fell in love, won a milion dollars and are engaged !! THEY WIN !!!!!!!! #AMAZINGRACE — BringMeHomeJulie (@evarosemjo) February 22, 2018

Cody and Jessica’s Big Brother showmance was cut short last summer when Jessica Graf was eliminated early in the game. Cody made it to the Big Brother jury house, so the couple didn’t reunite until the show’s finale in September.

Earlier this month, Cody Nickson proposed to Jessica Graf during a hike in Runyon Canyon Park. Cody and Jessica will be the third Big Brother couple to walk down the aisle—and now, thanks to The Amazing Race, they have a supersized wedding budget.

Check out Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf talking about their big win on The Amazing Race below.