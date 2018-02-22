Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Was Caught Smiling During Fergie’s ‘National Anthem Fiasco’

The talk show host poked fun at Fergie's 'unusually sultry' rendition of the National Anthem.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel touched on Fergie’s much-talked-about National Anthem performance during the NBA All-Star game last Sunday. The 50-year-old talk show host was at the basketball game and was caught smiling on camera towards the end of Fergie’s performance.

Jimmy Kimmel, who’s an avid sports fan, said that he was at the game to spend time with his 24-year-old son Kevin when he was unexpectedly dragged into a “National Anthem fiasco.” He said that he didn’t know he was caught on TV until after Fergie’s performance and his phone started beeping with comments and tweets from people.

In his Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue, the late-night host described the Black Eyed Peas singer’s version as “unusually sultry.” He then played a clip of Fergie’s performance where the camera panned to him trying to control his giggles, drawing much laughter from his live audience. He jokingly explained that the reason why he was caught smiling was that he “loved the National Anthem so much.”

“That’s the face I make when I really love a song,” Jimmy Kimmel jokingly explained, and proceeded to comment on the singer’s choice of musical arrangement.

“In hindsight, trying to work in the words ‘my humps, my humps, my lovely lady lumps’ may have been a mistake.”

After her NBA All-Star performance, Fergie has received a slew of backlash from netizens who couldn’t resist making fun of her slowed-down, jazzy version. Some of the fans’ mean comments on Twitter include comparing the singer’s rendition to President Trump’s presidency and getting shampoo in your eye while showering.

Fergie has already issued a formal apology to fans who were disappointed with her performance. According to People, the 42-year-old Big Girls Don’t Cry singer explained that she honestly tried her best and wanted to make “something special” for the All-Star game. She added that she has always been a “risk-taker” and wanted to put a creative twist to her rendition.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Meanwhile, host Jimmy Fallon also talked about Fergie’s apology. The comedian-slash-host said that when it comes to the National Anthem, it’s best not to take risks.

“Here’s the thing about taking risks. When it comes to the national anthem, don’t. Just don’t,” Kimmel joked, making his live audience burst into laughter.

“Don’t take risks when you’re doing brain surgery, don’t take risks when you’re driving a school bus, or singing the National Anthem. Just regular is fine.”

All jokes aside, Jimmy Kimmel concluded that Fergie didn’t have to apologize at all. He defended the pop star and said that he believes that she didn’t intentionally try to “ruin the song.” You can watch Jimmy’s entire monologue on the latest Jimmy Kimmel Live episode below.