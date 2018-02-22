Premier League 2017-2018: Manchester United Vs. Chelsea, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

Powerhouse teams Manchester United and Chelsea take on each other this Sunday in a Premier League match.

A high-profile match between two powerhouse English clubs, Manchester United (17-5-5, 56 points) and Chelsea (16-5-6, 53 points), is scheduled on Sunday at Old Trafford as the 2017-2018 Premier League season continues.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 9:05 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester United

The Red Devils’ recent performances have been underwhelming as the team lost two of their last three English top-flight matches. Their most recent match was a goalless draw with La Liga club Sevilla in the Champions League Round-of-16 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, their last Premier League fixture ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on February 11. The first-team composed of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Anthony Martial surprisingly failed to score against the Magpies’ lowly defense, which indicates a major dissension within Jose Mourinho’s ranks.

The team was able to pull off a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup last Sunday, though, with Lukaku earning a brace in the third and 55th minutes.

Mourinho is set to welcome back Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, who had been out since November of last year after undergoing surgery to repair an injured knee. Marcus Rashford is expected to play limited minutes due to muscle issues while Ander Herrera appeared to have injured his thigh during the team’s match against Sevilla.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. Gareth Copley / Getty Images

Chelsea

The defending champions are equally struggling in their domestic campaign this season as they are currently fourth in the league table, three points below second-place United and only a point behind third-place Liverpool.

Similar to United, the Blues have also lost two of their last three Premier League games, but their last domestic performance was a 3-0 rout of West Brom on February 12. Two goals by Eden Hazard sandwiched one by Victor Moses to complete the three-goal haul.

In their Champions League game on Tuesday, Chelsea managed to carry out a 1-1 draw against Barcelona at their home field of Stamford Bridge. Brazilian midfielder Willian broke the game’s deadlock in the 62nd minute before Lionel Messi equalized it 13 minutes later.

Meanwhile, in their own FA Cup fifth round fixture, the Blues executed a 4-0 thrashing of Hull City also at Stamford Bridge. Willian netted a brace while Pedro and Olivier Giroud contributed one goal apiece.

Head coach Antonio Conte only has one player on the injury list, with English midfielder Ross Barkley sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Chelsea midfielder Willian. Frank Augstein / AP Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

Manchester United starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Pogba, Matic; Martial, Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku.

Chelsea Hotspur starting lineup (3-4-3 formation): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Hazard.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Manchester United – 11/10

Chelsea – 14/5

Draw – 11/5