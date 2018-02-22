Other users have also criticized the way the app changed its design and features.

This year has been filled with changes on Snap, Inc. With their new redesign, they aim to both balance the feature of publishers and the users on one account. However, this new update has left a lot of users with an adjustment period.

With the update, Snapchat separated the button for seeing a user’s friends posts versus public accounts and publications. This made it difficult to see the top accounts users usually follow. At the same time, it complicated the navigation because it mixes your contact’s stories and messages in one bulk. With this change, users have announced they will be quitting Snapchat unless the old design is brought back.

Kylie Jenner, one of the biggest stars on Snapchat, also voiced out her concern this week, according to Business Insider. The reality star asked if anybody else thought there were fewer people on the app now than before. Though she did not highlight the changes on the app, she still said it was her “first love,” but the current changes made her “sad.”

According to Fader, Jenner’s plea may have made an impact. Just like Jenner, Chrissy Teigen is also one of the stars who complained about the new redesign. It appears that stars voicing out their concerns reached the top management that the company has sent out a statement as a response.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

theyre gonna change it now lol thanks kylie — NUDAH (@nudah) February 21, 2018

“We hear you, and appreciate that you took the time to let us know how you feel. We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many.”

Snap, Inc. explained that the reason for the new redesign was to make it “easier to connect with the people you care about most.” There will now be a Friends page that will adapt to the user’s activities over time and reflect one’s preferences at the top part.

I’m really sick of not seeing my friends show up on my instagram or Snapchat. Like WTF…. I have to search for you now to see you slay…. — Jaclyn Hill (@Jaclynhill) February 22, 2018

There’s many worse things going on in the world but on a totally not important social media kinda thing- I still can’t stand the “new” @Snapchat & wonder if people are going on it less than before? — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) February 22, 2018

The statement added that this personalization feature will also be adapted on the new Discover page. The more users navigate through the system, the faster it will learn their habits and favorites, according to Independent. Snap, Inc. added that the change will help users sort Stories, Group Chats, and Subscriptions, “allowing you to further customize your own experience on the app.”

The social media did not say they will be reverting the update, even though there’s a petition signed by over 1 million users to change it back. However, they believe this new update will be the “foundation” “to find new ways to make the service better for everyone.”

Some users did not think the “new changes” would be enough to bring them back to social media. As for overall response, the company will just have to look at the numbers within the next few months.