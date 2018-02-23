The Multiple Healing Powers Of Honey

Honey is amazingly could treat and prevent various diseases.

Honey is a sweet food that has been consumed and used since the ancient times. It is known for its various benefits, particularly its healing properties.

This sweet food is produced by bees through collecting floral nectar or the sugary secretions of plants. The honey is then gathered in wax structures known as honeycombs.

Honey contains antimicrobial, antioxidant and soothing properties. It is rich in vitamins, glucose, fructose, and minerals like potassium, iron, calcium, sodium chloride, magnesium, and phosphate. One tablespoon of honey has 0 grams of fiber, fat, and protein, 64 calories, and 17.3 grams of sugar, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Nutrient Database. Experts advise consuming honey moderately.

There are many uses of honey including baking, cooking, desserts, as a spread on bread, beverages such as tea or sweetener. It is also surprisingly used in fermentation as well as for healing purposes.

The Medical News Today shared the following healing powers of honey:

Treats cold and cough

Honey could relieve the symptoms of a cough and colds. The American Academy of Pediatrics acknowledges that honey could treat a cough. Likewise, the World Health Organization (WHO) advocates honey as a natural cough remedy. A 2007 study indicated that honey enhanced the sleep quality of children and the night-time coughing of children with upper respiratory infection than the cough medicine dextromethorphan. On the other hand, honey is not appropriate for children under age one, according to CNN.

Reduces and prevents the symptoms of acid reflux

Studies showed that honey could prevent acid reflux by reducing the upward flow of stomach acid and undigested food. This process could inhibit the risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease that triggers heartburn, acid reflux and inflammation.

Treats wounds and burns

Honey could help treat burns, according to a review published in The Cochrane Library. The researcher stated that topical honey is cheaper than other interventions, such as oral antibiotics that are often used and could have side effects.

Reduces the severity and duration of diarrhea

A study indicated that honey could lessen the severity and duration of diarrhea. Consuming honey could also increase your potassium and water intake that is good for those with diarrhea.

Prevents diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

In a study, it showed that Tualang honey could disrupt breast, cervical, and skin cancer cells and regulate the blood glucose levels in mice model. Likewise, honey contains great amounts of antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and inflammation. With this property, it could prevent heart disease and cancers.

Other medicinal use of honey includes the following: