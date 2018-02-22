Premier League 2017-2018: Crystal Palace Vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

The Eagles face the Spurs in an English top-flight match on Sunday.

Crystal Palace FC (6-9-12, 27 points) will try to snap a four-game winless slide as they host powerhouse squad Tottenham Hotspur FC (15-7-5, 52 points) in a 2017-2018 Premier League match on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 7 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles have not won since their 1-0 nipping of Burnley in the middle of last month. They have lost two and drawn two of their next four matches, and are currently 15th in the league table, tied on points with Swansea City and Huddersfield Town.

Palace dropped a 3-1 decision to Everton in their most recent Premier League match held at Goodison Park on February 10. Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic, the team’s leading scorer, netted the lone goal for head coach Roy Hodgson’s side with a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to avoid a shutout with the Toffees already up 3-0.

Hodgson’s squad has been injury-plagued as of late with several key players sidelined, including Wilfried Zaha (knee), Bakary Sako (ankle), Jeffrey Schlupp (knee), Connor Wickham (ACL), and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle). Julian Speroni is also out with a knee issue while Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon are both unavailable due to unspecified injuries.

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic. Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s men are on a hot streak right now as they unbeaten in their last nine domestic fixtures and 14 straight games overall. The team finished with identical 2-2 scores against Juventus in their Round-of-16 Champions League match on February 13 and versus Rochdale in the 5th round of the FA Cup last Sunday.

The Spurs’ last Premier League match was on February 10 when they edged Arsenal, 1-0, at the Wembley Stadium. Harry Kane, this season’s English top-flight leading scorer, headed the winning goal in the 49th minute of the contest from an assist by Ben Davies.

Tottenham is fifth in the league table at the moment, only a point behind defending champions and fourth-place squad Chelsea.

Contrary to Palace, the Spurs will be entering the match with its roster in complete health.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Hennessey; Ward, Fosu-Mensah, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Cabaye, Milivojevic, McArthur; Townsend, Benteke, Sorloth.

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-2-3-1 formation): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dembele, Dier; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Crystal Palace – 6/1

Tottenham Hotspur – 1/2

Draw – 16/5