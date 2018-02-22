Blac Chyna Deletes All Raunchy Contents From Her Devices After Explicit Video Leak, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna, is reportedly making sure that the embarrassing explicit tape leak won't happen again, a report from 'Hollywood Life' reveals.

After the Blac Chyna explicit video scandal, Rob Kardashian’s ex seemed to have been embarrassed enough as she allegedly deleted all pictures and videos from her phone with naughty contents and denied that she was the one who leaked the controversial footage.

According to Hollywood Life, Dream Kardashian’s mom has had enough of the shame brought about by keeping graphic records of her sex life that inadvertently leaked on social media and decided to remove all traces of it from her cellphone.

Speaking to an insider reportedly close to the 29-year-old model, the outlet said that Chyna doesn’t want her photos and videos stolen so she’s getting rid of them once and for all.

“Chyna has a lot of sexy pics and videos on her phone and computers that she loved keeping but she is now doing everything to erase it all and have nothing available to be seen or stolen because she doesn’t want another leak.”

Based on the informant’s statement, Blac Chyna’s explicit video scandal was the last straw and that she didn’t want any more of her intimate clips and snaps to be made public.

“She is very embarrassed from this past incident and is determined not to get caught in another situation like that ever again.”

After the footage was leaked on February 19, the former Rob & Chyna star became the laughing stock on social media, with some even rating her performance in the clip, according to IOL. There were also a collection of hilarious posts about it on Twitter.

When I heard Blac Chyna had a sextape vs When I actually watched it ☹️ pic.twitter.com/m1JTuaeB6z — Kevv ????✨ (@ThatsKev_) February 19, 2018

I'm really using the twitter search bar to find this Blac Chyna sextape to see if her head game is as horrible as everyone on my TL is saying it is. — O.G. Anunoby (@AshaunOConnor) February 19, 2018

On top of that, rumors also emerged, suggesting that Blac Chyna herself “leaked” the explicit footage. The 29-year-old has since denied such claims, with someone close to her telling TMZ that she had no idea how it got out since she did not show it to anyone aside from the mystery man she was with.

On that note, TMZ also revealed that Mechie, Chyna’s ex, appeared to have admitted that he was the one who shot the clip and is the mystery guy on the receiving end of the oral stimulation.

Citing a rep for the rapper, the outlet explained that the clip was shot in July and that he was the one who recorded it. However, he denied ever having a copy of the footage since it was shot from Blac Chyna’s phone and he gave the device back to her afterwards.

Blac Chyna and her lawyers said they would file a police report about the leak of the explicit video. However, Walter Mosley, one of her lawyers, told Page Six that it would take at least one week to accomplish this since the matter is a “high-profile” case.

“There are a lot of different agencies that are involved in this and it’s a high-profile matter, too. It will be done this week.”

He has also expressed his disgust at the leakage of such a sensitive clip on Instagram, saying that the “culture of abuse and assault against women” should be changed.