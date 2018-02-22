Ryan Reynolds Now Owns A Gin Company, Shares The News On Social Media

For many Hollywood stars, branching out from their acting careers is common practice. Much like George Clooney once owned a tequila company, it seems that Ryan Reynolds is following in the star’s footsteps. On February 21, the Deadpool actor announced on social media that he now owned the gin company, Aviation Gin.

As USA Today reported, Aviation Gin is an American company that is based out of Portland, Oregon. On both Instagram and Twitter, Ryan Reynolds shared the news of his acquisition of the company, sharing two different messages on the different platforms. While Reynolds shared the same picture on both social media sites, he captioned the pictures with his own special twist.

On Instagram, Ryan Reynolds said that he does not own anything that was shown in the picture, “except the gin company,” while also tagging Aviation Gin in the post. Over on Twitter, the actor captioned the picture with an entirely different message saying, “In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company,” and once again tagged the company at the end of the message.

While Ryan Reynolds made the announcement on his personal social media accounts, he was not the only one sharing the news. In fact, Aviation Gin also took the time to tell the world about Reynolds coming on board with the company.

In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company… @AviationGin. pic.twitter.com/qPwe0IC6bz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 21, 2018

On Twitter, Aviation Gin has added an image of the Deadpool actor holding a bottle of the gin to their header, while also tweeting the news. First, the company shared Ryan Reynolds own tweet in which he unveiled the news that he was now an owner, before tweeting their own statement. In the tweet directly from Aviation Gin, the company said that they are “excited to announce our new boss, @vancityreynolds. Actor, producer, professional good-looking person.”

In statements made to other media outlets, such as People Magazine, Ryan Reynolds said that once he actually tried the gin from Aviation Gin, he knew that he “wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” because as he explained this is the “best-tasting gin in the world.”

Reynolds is clearly not the first actor to find themselves getting behind an alcohol brand in a big way, joining a list of celebrities that includes the previously mentioned George Clooney, as well as Channing Tatum, Bethenny Frankel, and even Drake.