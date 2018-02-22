Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Reportedly Wanted A Baby Earlier In Their Relationship, Reports ‘People’

They wanted to start a family by having a baby, but it just didn't work.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux broke the news on February 15 that they are leading separate lives after seven years together. They released their official statement through the actress’ publicist Stephen Huvane to The Associated Press. It broke their fans hearts and the Friends alum is reportedly “sad and disappointed” although she seems fine following the breakup. What’s more is that the estranged couple was trying to have a baby at the start of their relationship.

A source close to Jennifer Aniston recently told People that when the actress first met Theroux, she almost gave up on the idea that she would have children, but the former couple tried to have one. Unfortunately, it didn’t work, which made her feel sad. However, the insider said that the thought of not having a baby didn’t consume her.

In the statement, Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, said that they started as good friends and they will maintain their friendship although they have separated as a couple. The former couple fell in love on the set of the 2012 movie Wanderlust and the insider said that they had a great chemistry together. However, their marriage hit a snag because they didn’t get to spend time together as the actress stays in their Bel-Air home in Los Angeles while the Leftovers actor remains in New York City.

“When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids. They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out.”

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt for five years, but they divorced in 2005 citing irreconcilable differences. However, there was a heavy media speculation that the Fight Club actor cheated on her with Angelina Jolie. Both parties denied these rumors, but fans were convinced that the Salt actress was the third-party involved.

Six years later, Jennifer Aniston met Justin Theroux and they married after four years of dating. Following their breakup announcement, there was a report from Radar Online that the actor’s ex-girlfriend Heidi Bivens, who he dated for 14 years, had warned her about him. The source said that the stylist told Jen that she can’t have him for good, especially that he is a “free spirit” person.

