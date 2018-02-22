Marco Rubio’s Wikipedia Changed To Include Date Of Death After Stoneman Douglas High School Town Hall

After Marco Rubio was ripped by multiple people at the town hall meeting on Wednesday, some took action online.

On Wednesday evening, the students, teachers, and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School held a town hall to speak with politicians and make their feelings known. One week after 17 innocent lives were lost during the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, Republican Senator Marco Rubio fielded questions and spoke his mind. There were a couple of times he was seriously put in his place and online pranksters decided to take action with his Wikipedia page.

Anyone who watched the town hall saw and heard how a 17-year-old high school student named Cameron Kasky grilled Rubio on whether the senator will ever accept donations from the NRA again. Thousands rallied behind him as he continued to come at the senator with his words which kept being slightly avoided.

This same night, Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the young students who lost their lives in the Parkland shooting, also lashed out at Rubio. As reported by CNN, Guttenberg spoke of how his daughter Jamie died thanks to an assault weapon that was simply too easy to get and it shouldn’t be.

During the town hall and after it ended, many people online took to editing Marco Rubio’s Wikipedia page and it included adding his date of death as Feb. 21, 2018.

Marco Rubio Wikipedia article edited by Anonymous https://t.co/jKMRfTnYBN — congress-editors (@congresseditors) February 22, 2018

If you look at the revisions on Marco Rubio’s Wikipedia page, an anonymous person edited his date of death with Feb. 21, 2018. They also included his “death place” as the city of Miami which is not far from Sunrise, Florida where the town hall took place this evening.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed last week in the Parkland school shooting, emotionally confronted Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, calling his and President Trump’s response “pathetically weak.” https://t.co/myZWHHWG9u pic.twitter.com/WkWFo7Kzon — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2018

The revision was not fully accepted and was only on the site for a short period of time. If you look at Rubio’s page on Wikipedia as of 11:30 p.m. Eastern, it still states he is alive.

After Guttenberg and Kasky came down on Rubio at the town hall, someone simply thought it was enough to change his information page. As the Washington Examiner reported, Rubio was booed repeatedly during his conversations and ripped to shreds on Twitter.

Marco Rubio deserves no mercy from the CNN Town Hall audience, and he’s not getting any. Thank God and finally and amen!!! — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 22, 2018

At the risk of pissing a lot of people off, I will say that I give Marco Rubio credit for showing up to this town hall. I disagree with him on almost everything. However, he has more guts than that spineless governor of Florida. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 22, 2018

Marco Rubio — who voted to allow people to continue to purchase the kind of weapon that was used to rapidly kill 17 people in FL — is on stage at CNN’s #StandUP town hall. He took $3,303,355 from @NRA. pic.twitter.com/fTC7963to9 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 22, 2018

Tonight’s town hall with so many people representing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was quite strong and moving and brought forth a lot of valid points. Senator Marco Rubio did show up to answer questions and allow others to address him while other politicians did not. After he was confronted, though, internet pranksters took to Wikipedia to state that Rubio “died” on Feb. 21, 2018, but it was obviously just meant in a figurative manner.